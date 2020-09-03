Coronavirus live updates: First death linked to motorcycle rally; CDC: Vaccine could be ready by November; more colleges alter reopening

Higher education continues to grapple with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with more universities altering plans on Wednesday.

That includes Iowa State University, which, two days after announcing plans to allow 25,000 fans to its home-opening football game, reversed its decision. Also Wednesday, 30 out of 40 Greek houses at Indiana University-Bloomington were asked to quarantine after a spike in coronavirus cases. School officials on Monday reported an 8% positivity rate among students living in Greek houses.

Some universities, however, are staying the course. University of South Carolina officials said they had no plans of shutting down campus even after reporting over 1,000 confirmed cases among students.

Some significant developments:

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson revealed Wednesday that he, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19.

A coronavirus vaccine may be ready to distribute by Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has told some state health officials to prepare to distribute the vaccine "in the near future."

📈 Today's numbers: A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Wednesday shows three states — Minnesota, South Dakota and West Virginia — set records for new cases in a week while two states — Arkansas and West Virginia — had a record number of deaths in a week. The U.S. has 6.1 million confirmed cases and over 185,000 deaths. Globally, there are 26 million cases and more than 863,000 people have died.

More than 833,000 Americans sought unemployment assistance last week as parts of the economy remained shuttered due to COVID-19 and millions of out-of-work people have gone more than a month without the additional $600 in jobless aid.

About 833,352 Americans filed first-time applications for unemployment insurance during the week ending Aug. 29, the Labor Department said Thursday, a 7,591 rise from the prior week and slightly more than the 825,000 expected by economists at J.P. Morgan. Those figures are based on non-seasonally adjusted figures.

– Jessica Menton

Florida's largest school district has been plagued with outages and cyber attacks as it reopens virtually amid the pandemic.

Students and teachers in recent days have both reported they can't access the online platform used by Miami-Dade County schools, the Miami Herald reported. Moreover, Ron Steiger, the district’s chief financial officer, said Wednesday that a $15.3 million contract with the online platform at the center of the crisis was missing the signature of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

District officials have determined the cyberattackers have demanded no ransom, and some of the attacks came from outside the U.S.

On Wednesday night, an email was sent to all secondary teachers asking them to use Microsoft Teams and Zoom until Sept. 11. The district will then assess if grades six through 12 will use the platform beginning Sept. 14 or stick with Microsoft Teams and Zoom.

It’s more and more likely the nation won’t have enough teachers to staff schools even once reopening is safe amid the public health and economic crises caused by the pandemic, experts say.

A potential exodus of older educators susceptible to the coronavirus and those with existing health problems may fuel already high turnover.

Many substitutes also may quit. Now, new restrictions on foreign visas will make it harder for some states to import teachers from other countries to work in already hard-to-staff positions.

And for those teachers willing to return to the classroom — whether virtually or in person — pink slips may be coming later this year as state tax revenues are decimated and budgets slashed.

– Bracey Harris and Neal Morton, The Hechinger Report

A new study suggests the COVID-19 pandemic has generated fears that are likely to dampen risk-taking and economic output for decades.

The crisis has increased the “perceived probability of an extreme, negative shock in the future,” and over time, the economic cost of that warier outlook is “many times larger” than the short-term damage, the study says.

