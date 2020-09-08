Coronavirus updates: Study links 260K cases to Sturgis motorcycle rally; Senate GOP to introduce relief bill

After U.S. health officials warned Americans to continue social distancing and wearing masks on Labor Day weekend, the United States may report its 190,000th death from the new coronavirus on Tuesday or Wednesday.

In sports news, the American men are out at the U.S. Open after Frances Tiafoe, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in July, lost Monday to No. 4 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. The next Grand Slam event, the French Open, which begins later this month, will allow spectators, organizers announced Monday.

Meanwhile, we don’t know when a COVID-19 vaccine will arrive, but we’re starting to know how it will be distributed.

The swift — and so far positive — effort to create vaccines to fight COVID-19 has been remarkable, but it’s only half of the work, said Tinglong Dai, a professor of operations management who studies health care analytics at the Johns Hopkins University. Dai expects the vaccine supply chain to be "mind-bogglingly complex."

Some significant developments:

Nine companies developing COVID-19 vaccines issued a letter Tuesday pledging to fully vet their candidate vaccines before asking for FDA approval to market them. Industry officials are worried that the political climate is tarnishing the process and will make people more hesitant to get a vaccine when there is one.

Senate Republicans plan to introduce a new coronavirus relief bill Tuesday and a procedural vote could come as early as this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Monday shows two states set records for new cases in a week: North Dakota and West Virginia. Yesterday Indiana reported its 100,000th case.

Theme park operators who spent months installing hand sanitizing stations, figuring out how to disinfect roller coasters seats and checking the temperatures of guests at their gates so they’d come back in the midst of the pandemic are finding many reluctant to return.

A study found that the Sturgis motorcycle rally led to more than 260,000 coronavirus cases in the month following the event. But that number differs significantly from what was reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 6.3 million confirmed cases and more than 189,300 deaths. Globally, there are more than 27.4 million cases and more than 893,000 fatalities.

The Sturgis motorcycle rally may have led to more than 260,000 coronavirus cases in the month following the event, according to a study released Saturday by the Center for Health Economics and Policy Studies at San Diego State University. The study has not been peer reviewed.

But that number differs significantly from what the South Dakota Department of Health has reported, which has confirmed 124 cases among South Dakota residents who got sick after attending the rally.

That discrepancy is because the state is identifying specific cases through contact tracing. The study takes a different approach: Instead of trying to identify people who had the disease and passed it on to others, the San Diego researchers looked at the areas that sent the most people to the rally and how case trends changed after the event.

"We're never going to be able to contact trace every single person from Sturgis," Andrew Friedson, one of four authors of the study, said. "So if we want a good-faith estimate using, at the moment, the accepted statistical techniques ... this is the best number we're going to get in my opinion."

– Megan Raposa, Sioux Falls Argus Leader

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many people cleaned grocery-store purchases with disinfecting wipes before putting them away at home.

Now, however, a lot more is known about how COVID-19 spreads, and experts say that the risk of getting it from surfaces, including grocery packaging, is “exceedingly small,” said Melissa Bronstein, senior director of infection prevention for Rochester Regional Health and a registered nurse.

The most up-to-date information on the website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that no cases of COVID-19 have been linked to people touching food or food packaging and then touching their faces.

- Marcia Greenwood, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle

Senate Republicans on Tuesday introduced a COVID-19 relief package they say targets urgent needs for the American people, but the proposal faces an uncertain path with members of both parties in opposition.

Democrats and Republicans failed to reach an agreement on another stimulus bill in July and August. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., spent weeks negotiating with the White House, but talks dissolved with both sides blaming the other.