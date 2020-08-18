Coronavirus live updates: Texas surpasses staggering 10K deaths; Florida tourism drops by 60.5%; grieving daughter blasts Trump at DNC

As Texas surpassed 10,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths Monday, a new report shows that U.S. nursing homes are seeing a surge in infections and a steep rise in deaths.

Also Monday, a woman whose father died from the coronavirus blamed President Donald Trump and his administration during the first night of the four-day Democratic National Convention.

And, clusters of COVID-19 have led the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill to suddenly pivot to online classes a week after welcoming students back on campus. The university's football team, however, still plans to play this fall.

Some significant developments from Monday:

A group of researchers from the University of Southern California tracked the common order of how COVID-19 symptoms progress in a new study. It usually starts with fever, followed by a cough.

Nursing homes see an all-time high in COVID-19 infections, according to a new report.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 5.4 million confirmed infections and more than 170,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 774,000 deaths and more than 21.8 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

The opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention was unlike others before it. Performers and speakers gathered virtually, coming to Americans' living rooms from states across the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And COVID-19 was a major topic throughout the night. A woman whose father voted for President Donald Trump, but who also died from COVID-19, offered blistering criticism of the president’s management of the health crisis.

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life,” Kristin Urquiza said. “The coronavirus has made it clear that there are two Americas: the America that Donald Trump lives in and the America that my father died in.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who headlined the first day of speeches, also said that Trump badly mishandled pandemic, which has cost more 170,000 lives and left millions unemployed. Obama added that Trump lacks the judgment and moral compass needed to lead the country through the crisis.

– Christal Hayes

Texas tops 10K deaths, trailing only New York, New Jersey and California

Texas surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths Monday, a staggering figure health experts say likely undercounts the actual toll of the virus in the Lone Star State. Only New York, New Jersey and California rank above Texas in total COVID-19 deaths.

“It’s a tough milestone, but I’m glad to see the state making progress in many areas,” Dr. Mark McClellan, one of Gov. Greg Abbott’s medical advisers on reopening the state’s economy, told the Austin American-Statesman of the USA TODAY Network. “There’s still a long way to go, though.”

He added that state officials should increase access to COVID-19 testing and work to further decrease new cases to help health care professionals manage the virus.

A USA TODAY analysis as of Tuesday also found that new weekly case records were set in Hawaii, Kansas, Guam and Virgin Islands. Record numbers of deaths were reported in North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Puerto Rico.

– Nicole Cobler, Austin American-Statesman; Mike Stucka, USA TODAY

FDA flags accuracy issue with TaqPath, a widely used coronavirus test

Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, U.S. health officials warned.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the alert Monday to doctors and laboratory technicians using Thermo Fisher’s TaqPath genetic test. Regulators said issues related to laboratory equipment and software used to run the test could lead to inaccuracies. The agency advised technicians to follow updated instructions and software developed by the company to ensure accurate results.

The warning comes nearly a month after Connecticut public health officials first reported that at least 90 people had received false positive results for the coronavirus. Most of those receiving the false results were residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

A spokeswoman for Thermo Fisher said the company was working with FDA “to make sure laboratory personnel understand the need for strict adherence to the instructions for use.” She added that company data shows most users “follow our workflow properly and obtain accurate results.”

