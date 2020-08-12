Coronavirus live updates: Scientists say new nasal spray can help fight COVID; college football season in shambles; Texas passes 500K cases

While scientists around the world rush to find a vaccine for COVID-19, researchers in San Francisco developed an antiviral nasal spray that could fight the coronavirus.

Coronavirus infections have spiked in Texas as the state surpassed the 500,000 case marker Tuesday. While state hospitalizations have decreased, Gov. Greg Abbott said gatherings may have contributed to the surge in positive cases.

In college sports, the Pac-12 postponed its season Tuesday, hours after the Big Ten announced it would not play football this fall over concerns of the coronavirus. The historic decision may lead the rest of the Power Five conferences to delay their seasons.

Here are some significant developments:

A Georgia school district quarantines more than 800 students after a photo of maskless students went viral.

7 million "harmful" posts related to COVID-19 were removed from Facebook and the company-owned Instagram in the second quarter.

The extra $400 in weekly unemployment benefits President Donald Trump promised last week will likely be just $300 for many jobless Americans.

📈 Today's numbers: Wisconsin has reported its 1,000th death. New weekly case records were set in Indiana and North Dakota, and also Guam and Puerto Rico. Weekly record numbers of deaths were reported in Georgia and Tennessee, and also Puerto Rico. The United States has reported more than 5 million cases and nearly 165,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been almost 750,000 deaths and more t20 million cases.

The Pac-12 has decided to not play its football season this fall over concerns that the sport carries too much risk for athletes, the conference said Tuesday, joining the Big Ten as the second member of the Power Five to elect not to play over the health issues raised by the coronavirus pandemic. Combined, the announcement by the two leagues less than two hours apart foreshadow a series of similar moves that may eventually lead to the cancellation of the entire Bowl Subdivision season.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott.

“Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.”

All Pac-12 sports competitions will be postponed until at least Jan. 1, the league said. The decision came following a meeting of the Pac-12 CEO Group.

– Paul Myerberg

Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, say they have created a nasal spray that can help ward off the coronavirus – not as a cure or vaccine, but as an antiviral.

“Far more effective than wearable forms of personal protective equipment, we think of AeroNabs as a molecular form of PPE that could serve as an important stopgap until vaccines provide a more permanent solution to COVID-19,” said AeroNabs co-inventor Peter Walter, professor of biochemistry and biophysics at UCSF, in a news release.

Nanobodies in the spray are smaller than human antibodies, making them easier to manipulate in a laboratory setting, said co-inventor Aashish Manglik, MD, PhD, an assistant professor of pharmaceutical chemistry. Nanobodies, for this reason, are therefore less expensive and easier to mass produce. The researchers are currently working to get the spray manufactured and clinically tested.

– Elinor Aspegren

The federal agency tasked with offering citizenship, green cards and visas to immigrants is planning to furlough about two-thirds of its workers at the end of the month after Congress failed to reach a deal on a coronavirus stimulus package. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services notified about 13,400 of its 20,000 employees they would be furloughed Aug. 30 due to budget shortfalls, which the agency hoped Congress would fill in its next relief package before negotiations stalled last week.

"In the past few months, USCIS has taken action to avert a fiscal crisis, including limiting spending to salary and mission-critical activities," an agency spokesperson said. "Without congressional intervention, USCIS will have to take drastic actions to keep the agency solvent."