Coronavirus updates: Childhood cases almost doubled in 4 weeks; Trump team skeptical of Russian vaccine; Big Ten could punt football

Trump administration officials on Tuesday were dismissive of news that Russia has become the first country to officially register a vaccine to combat COVID-19.

“The point is not to be first with a vaccine. The point is to have a vaccine that is safe and effective for the American people and the people of the world," U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told ABC's "Good Morning America."

Azar said it’s important to have transparent data to prove safety and efficacy. He noted that the U.S. has six vaccines in development under the Operation Warp Speed initiative. The World Health Organization has said all vaccine candidates should go through full stages of testing before being rolled out. In the U.S., the federal government has spent more the $9 billion to develop and manufacture candidate vaccines.

The scramble for a vaccine is intensifying as kids begin making their way into the nation's classrooms. Children represent less than 10% of all confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the total number of youth cases has almost doubled in the last month, a new report says.

Here are some significant developments:

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger is in quarantine after violating COVID-19 protocols.

At least 49 state and local public health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April across 23 states. One of the latest departures came Sunday when California’s public health director was ousted.

A formal announcement is expected today on whether the Big Ten athletic directors will halt football in the fall.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 163,000 deaths and 5 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 737,000 deaths and 20 million cases.

📰 What we're reading: Parents are torn as some schools in the same district face greater reopening risks than others. The virus generally has affected poorer school communities more severely than wealthier areas.

Survey: Youth COVID-19 cases almost doubled in four weeks

Children represent less than 10% of all confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases, but the total number of youth cases has almost doubled in the last month, a new report says.

Almost 180,000 new child cases were reported from between July 9 and Aug. 6, raising the total number to 380,174, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported in a new survey. The increase comes as schools across the nation begin to open their doors to students. The good news: The data indicates that COVID-19-associated hospitalization and death is uncommon in children.

"At this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children," the survey says. "However, states should continue to provide detailed reports on COVID-19 cases, testing, hospitalizations, and mortality by age so that the effects of COVID-19 on children’s health can continue to be documented and monitored."

Azar doubles down on China blame-game

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday pressed the Trump administration case that China failed to adequately warn of the coronavirus after it was first detected in Wuhan. China’s ruling Communist Party chose not to "warn the world and work with the world on battling the virus" Azar said, adding that the costs of that choice are rising every day. The Trump administration has repeatedly accused China of withholding information from the U.N. World Health Organization – and cited the claim in announcing U.S. withdrawal from WHO.

Azar is in Taiwan, the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the breakaway island since formal relations between Taiwan and mainland China were severed in 1979.

Putin says his daughter got COVID-19 vaccine as Russia registers serum

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway expressed skepticism about the testing backing up Russia’s claim that it has developed a COVID-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said his daughter is among those to receive the vaccine.

“The U.S. standards are so much more stringent,” Conway said Tuesday on “Fox & Friends.” “Our FDA in our country sets the standards and what I understand from the Russia announcement is this is nowhere near where we are.”

Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials – which normally last for months and involve thousands of people – could backfire.

Congressman says canceling college football would be 'enormous mistake'

