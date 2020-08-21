Coronavirus live updates: Postmaster General to testify before the Senate Friday; 10th MLB team postpones game

The head of the U.S. Postal Service will testify before the Republican-controlled Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Friday morning. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will address concerns over the latest changes to the agency, which include service delays until after the November election.

On Monday, DeJoy will testify before the House Oversight Committee.

The Mets' Friday game against the Yankees at Citi Field was postponed after two members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19. Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins was also postponed. The Mets became the 10th team to delay games due to coronavirus pandemic.

Some significant developments:

AMC Theaters, the country's largest chain, reopened 113 locations Thursday. Regal, the second-largest exhibitor, is following suit Friday.

About 1.1 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci underwent surgery on his vocal cord Thursday morning to remove a polyp that had been causing hoarseness, media reports said.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 5.5 million confirmed infections and more than 174,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 792,000 deaths and 22.5 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: A new study adds to growing evidence that children may play a larger role in community spread of the new virus than previously thought. The study found that some children who tested positive had significantly higher levels of virus in their airways than hospitalized adults in intensive care units.

Las Vegas bars won't be opening for at least two weeks as cases surge

Las Vegans and tourists will have to wait at least two weeks to revisit their favorite watering holes. Nevada’s COVID-19 task force on Thursday voted to keep bars in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, closed with limits on how many people can eat together at restaurants.

The task force wants to work with officials to enhance plans to increase compliance and enforcement to stem the spread of COVID-19, task force chairman Caleb Cage said. Bars were closed statewide in March and remained shuttered for 48 days before being allowed to reopen June 30. Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered bars in and around Las Vegas and Reno closed again on July 27 after coronavirus cases soared in those areas.

The Las Vegas area surpassed 1,000 total COVID-19 deaths for the first time as Nevada reported 38 more fatalities from the virus on Thursday — the third straight day that COVID deaths saw a large spike in the state’s daily numbers.

– Ed Komenda, Reno Gazette Journal

Some unemployed Mississippians will be eligible for $300 unemployment supplement

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday that eligible Mississippians would be able to receive an additional $300 a week in federal aid but not the $100 that was to be provided by the states as suggested by President Donald Trump.

"We will be able to use our current payment as the state's $100 match," he said. "We will see how it works for the next few weeks. I want everyone in Mississippi to know I am grateful to President Trump for stepping in."

Reeves said the state cannot afford an additional weekly payment of $100 per recipient.

– Lici Beveridge, Mississippi Clarion Ledger

In-person classes began at Arizona State University this week

Thousands of students returned to Arizona State University on Thursday for the first day of the fall semester despite concerns from faculty and students and a shaky track record for universities in other states that have gone back to campus during the pandemic.

Officials at ASU say the campus has been fully stocked with hand sanitizer and many other precautions. Thursday was relatively quiet on campus.

Several high-profile campus outbreaks and last-minute announcements to go online-only have occurred in the past week, providing a warning sign of what could be to come for other colleges that reopen.

The University of Notre Dame suspended in-person classes for at least two weeks on Tuesday after the campus saw cases spike. And the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill pivoted to remote learning a week after reopening as multiple clusters of COVID-19 infections were tied to student residences, including residence halls and fraternity houses.

– Rachel Leingang and Emily Wilder, Arizona Republic

