Coronavirus live updates: Philly mayor blasted for dining indoors; Australia falls into first recession in 28 years; 184K US deaths

The Trump administration announced a nationwide ban on evictions until December to ease financial pressures fueled by the pandemic while the mayor of Philadelphia has apologized for eating indoors at a Maryland restaurant while his city continues to ban the practice.

The federal edict came down after some states, including California and Nevada, announced similar protections against evictions. Gov. Gavin Newsom extended California's moratorium through Jan. 31, 2021, while Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak made a 45-day extension.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney apologized on Twitter after a photo of him eating in a Cecil County restaurant made the rounds on social media. Cecil County allows indoor dining, and Kenney said he felt the risk was low because the county had few confirmed cases.

Some significant developments:

New York public schools, the nation's largest school system, delayed in-person reopening plans to Sept. 21.

Who should be the first to get the coronavirus vaccine? Front-line health care workers, paramedics, firefighters and police, all of whom are at higher risk of contracting the virus, according to a new report from the National Academies of Science, Medicine and Engineering.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 6 million confirmed cases and over 184,000 deaths. Globally, there are 25.7 million cases and more than 857,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: California, the first state to reach 700,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, announced a new tiered plan for reopening businesses that some critics say has inequities.

Philadelphia mayor's indoor dining despite city ban draws scorn

Philadelphia's mayor apologized after a photo of him eating inside a Maryland restaurant circulated on social media despite a ban on indoor restaurant dining in the City of Brotherly Love. A spokesperson for Mayor Jim Kenney confirmed that he dined at a friend's restaurant on the Chesapeake Bay. Kenney justified the decision by saying that he felt the risk was low because Cecil County had fewer than 800 COVID-19 cases. One vocal critic was chef and restaurant owner Marc Vetri, who criticized the hypocrisy of Kenney dining indoors while restaurants in the city "close, suffer and fight for every nickel." Plans call for city restaurants to partially open beginning Tuesday.

Census Bureau to stop in-person counting early in some cities

The U.S. Census Bureau is ending in-person counting in some cities, including San Diego, as early as Sept. 18, two weeks before the Sept. 30 deadline, NPR reported. "In some areas, nonresponse followup will finish earlier than September 30 — based on the rates of completion, self-response rates and the number of hours our available workforce can work," the bureau told NPR.

Minnesota's state demographer Susan Brower told NPR that counting may also be done in two weeks in Minnesota's Hennepin County. The Census Bureau first postponed its spring deadline to Oct. 31 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline changed again last month to Sept. 30.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says all businesses can reopen Friday

All businesses in Maryland will be able to open Friday as the state enters the third phase of its coronavirus recovery plan, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. Up to 100 people will be allowed at indoor venues, or 250 people at outdoor venues. All retail stores as well as churches and houses of worship will be able to increase capacity from 50% to 75%. Local jurisdictions will still be able to decide not to open as much as the state plan allows.

“I want to remind the people of Maryland that moving into Stage 3 does not mean that this crisis is behind us and remind them that we must remain vigilant so that we can keep Maryland open for business," Hogan said at a news conference.

Australia’s economy has suffered its sharpest quarterly drop since the Great Depression because of the pandemic, with data released on Wednesday confirming the country is experiencing its first recession in 28 years. The latest national accounts showed the economy shrank 7% in the June, the biggest contraction since records began in 1959. Combined with a smaller 0.3% drop in the March quarter, the definition of a technical recession — two consecutive quarters of contraction — has been fulfilled.