Coronavirus live updates: Model predicts 410K US deaths by January; Labor Day weekend brings risk; South Dakota stages state fair

Coronavirus death projections released ahead of Labor Day weekend look grim.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington's School of Medicine is predicting more than 410,000 deaths by January if mask usage stays at current rates. If governments continue relaxing social distancing requirements, that number could increase.

This weekend, health experts worry that gatherings — of all sizes — could push another coronavirus surge.

With temperatures forecast to reach triple digits in California, the beaches are expected to be crowded. Families and friends will gather for cookouts across the country. And, in South Dakota, the annual state fair will bring together thousands for cotton candy and amusement rides.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization have posted guidelines for gatherings, and Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine at the University of California-San Francisco who specializes in infectious diseases, told USA TODAY relatively safe barbecues can be held if the hosts and guests take precautions.

He pointed out that, besides mask usage, the main determinants of risk when people assemble are the size of the group, the type and duration of the activity, where it’s held (indoors or outdoors), whether alcohol is served, whether there is shouting or singing and how well participants know each other.

Some significant developments:

More law enforcement officials could die of COVID-19 then those who died during 9/11, according to a nonprofit honoring fallen officers.

More than 100 schools in Iowa — one of the nation's latest hot spot — have reported coronavirus cases, according to the teachers' union.

Thousands are expected to flock to beaches as a triple-digit heat wave arrives in California this weekend.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 6.1 million confirmed cases and over 186,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Globally, there are 26 million cases and more than 869,000 people have died. New case records were set in Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia, according to a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data. Record numbers of deaths were reported in Arkansas.

📰 What we're reading: The coronavirus pandemic and social unrest have increased the demand for therapists of color. "COVID made it explicit, some of the needs that communities of color always had to struggle with: unemployment, health conditions, lack of insurance, lack of coverage for mental health," said Lucy Takagi, a clinical specialist at Montclair State University.

COVID-19 could eclipse 9/11 in causing police officer deaths

The Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring fallen officers, reports more than 100 law enforcement officials have died of COVID-19. Line-of-duty officer deaths in 2020 have already exceeded the total from 2019, when gunfire and vehicle crashes accounted for two-thirds of the 147 fatalities counted by the Officer Down Memorial group.

Officers have been considered essential workers throughout the pandemic, which has been particularly cruel to corrections officers. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice alone has had at least 16 confirmed line-of-duty deaths because of COVID-19.

"By the end of this pandemic, it is very likely that COVID will surpass 9/11 as the single largest incident cause of death for law enforcement officers," spokeswoman Jessica Rushing said.

South Dakota ignores COVID-19 surge with another large event for Labor Day weekend

South Dakota is one of the nation's hot spots for COVID-19 infections. That didn't stop another large-scale event from kicking off Thursday.

The rural South Dakota State Fair, which reported an attendance of 205,000 people last year, is set to run through Labor Day with more hand-washing stations, social distancing reminders and an encouragement — but not a requirement — for attendees to wear masks. It comes on the heels of the state's two largest events: The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the The Sioux Empire Fair.

In the weeks following those events, South Dakota has emerged as a virus hotbed, according to data analysis. State and national health experts say the rise in cases is likely fueled by a combination of factors, including school reopenings, small gatherings and major events.

Those larger events have been made possible by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's steadfast resistance to restrictive measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus. She has discouraged schools from requiring masks, instead promoting hand-washing as the best way to prevent infections, and railed against an "elite class of so-called experts" whose opinions impact individuals' liberties.

