Coronavirus – live updates: Boris Johnson talks of his hospital battle as NHS app trials to begin and Matt Hancock sows confusion on whether over-70s should self-isolate

File photo of medical staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE): Jacob King/PA

A former government chief scientific adviser, who worked under Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, has assembled a new group of experts to look at how the UK could work its way out of coronavirus lockdown.

Sir David King reportedly said the group was designed to act as an alternative to the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE).

Concerns have been raised about a lack of transparency within SAGE, and a partial membership list of the group, which informs the government's coronavirus response, is to be published.

A survey by the British Medical Association (BMA) has revealed almost half of doctors have sourced their own personal protective equipment or relied on a donation when none was available through normal NHS channels.

The BMA said, while PPE supplies have improved, their data from more than 16,000 doctors between 28 and 30 April shows there is room for improvement in protecting healthcare workers on the frontline.

