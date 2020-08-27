Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on August 27

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

Sen. Rubio touts a new COVID technology in press release about his child’s school

View photos Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee nomination hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 5, 2020. More

8:45 a.m.: A press release pitching a “catch and kill” air filtration system to help schools reduce COVID-19 infection risk quoted Sen. Marco Rubio praising the technology and said the Republican lawmaker would be on hand to celebrate the system’s installation Thursday at True North Classical Academy, a charter school in Miami-Dade that one of his children attends.

But Rubio’s office said Thursday he won’t attend the event at the school. And the sitting senator isn’t endorsing the product, Rubio spokesman Nick Iacovella said in an email: “Senator Rubio cannot comment on any specific product, but he strongly supports schools using new technologies, strategies, and routines to help them reopen safely.”

Four more hand sanitizers recalled as ‘toxic’

8:40 a.m.: V-Klean, Medically Minded, Zanilast + and Protz Real Protection Antibacterial hand sanitizers have been recalled for “toxic” methanol, ethanol levels or 1-propanol presence. The FDA Do Not Use list added four.

8:30 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Thursday begins.

▪ Florida adds more than 3,200 coronavirus cases as death toll passes 10,700.

▪ After big debate over hugs, task force recommends limited nursing home visits.

▪ Gov. Ron DeSantis says Florida will take President Donald Trump up on offer of $300 added unemployment benefit.