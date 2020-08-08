Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Florida on August 8

We’re keeping track of the latest news regarding the coronavirus in South Florida and around the state. Check back for updates throughout the day.

‘We’re in a slight, slow decline.’ COVID burden lessens at Miami-Dade hospitals

8 a.m.: What started as glimmers of hope a week ago has strengthened into a more consistent trend of a slowly declining number of COVID patients at Miami-Dade County hospitals, signaling the worst could be over, at least for now, in Florida’s coronavirus epicenter.

The hardest-hit county has made progress on multiple fronts since a mid-June surge heightened to a blistering July that brought Miami’s largest hospitals to capacity and overwhelmed Florida’s testing system.

State officials are starting to pivot to rapid tests for symptomatic people, a way around a testing backlog that has caused weeks-long wait times for results. Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients in Miami-Dade hospitals fell by more than 400 in the last two weeks.

Miami-Dade: COVID patient volume has dropped by more than 400 in the last two weeks. ICUs slowly ticking down too, though might take a while. Currently at 463 out of 1,785 patients.

A pill that may lessen COVID-related lung damage. Miami will be first in U.S. to test it

Miami’s Westchester General Hospital in Coral Terrace will be the first American research center to test Ifenprodil, a drug in pill form repurposed by Algernon Pharmaceuticals to treat COVID-19 damage in the lungs. More

7:55 a.m.: The research center at Westchester General Hospital in Coral Terrace will be the first in the country to test a possible COVID-19 treatment on humans this August.

The Miami hospital is on its way to enroll patients to test Ifenprodil, a pill developed in the 1970s to treat blood circulation disorders that may alleviate some COVID-19 side-effects in the lungs.

The drug, which was tested on a coronavirus patient overseas for the first time Wednesday, may reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19 infections, according to Algernon Pharmaceuticals, a Canadian drug repurposing company that investigates pre-approved drugs for new disease applications and is now leading Ifenprodil’s COVID-19 testing.

7:50 a.m.: Here are the coronavirus headlines to catch you up on what’s happening around South Florida and the state as Saturday begins.

