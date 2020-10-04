Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Single-day Covid-19 Cases Drop to 79,000; Solomon Islands Record First Case

The Union Ministry of Health on Saturday night said that India has scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 7.7 crore in October, adding that the country "continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries". India accounts for 21 percent of the global recovered cases, on the other hand, its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 percent, the Ministry said. "With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of Covid-19 infection," it added.

Meanwhile, the Solomon Islands announced they have lost the battle to stay free of the coronavirus, leaving just nine small, remote territories that have not reported a single case. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare told the Pacific island nation in a televised address that a student who recently arrived from the Philippines on a repatriation flight carrying 96 passengers had returned a positive test.

In India, the Covid-19 tally surpassed the 64 lakh-mark with 79,476 infections reported in a single day, while the number of people who recovered from the disease crossed 54 lakh. The death toll climbed to 1,00,842.

Here are live updates:

- Meghalaya registered its highest single-day spike of 423 COVID19 cases on Saturday, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 6,456, a health department official said. The death toll rose to 54 after two persons succumbed to the infection, Health Services Director Aman War said.

- Senior BJD leader and Pipili MLA Pradeep Maharathy, who had tested positive for COVID19, was put on ventilator support after his health condition deteriorated, the ruling party in Odisha said on Saturday. Maharathy, also a former minister, tested positive on September 14.

- Chhattisgarh's COVID19 caseload reached 1,21,400 after 2,610 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, while 29 deaths increased the toll to1,031, an official said. Nine people died on Saturday, six on Friday while 14deaths took place earlier but were added to the tally during the day, he said.

- Sikkim reported 39 new cases of COVID19 and two more deaths on Saturday, an official said. East Sikkim registered 37 cases and the other two cases were recorded in South Sikkim.

- At least 111 more people tested positive for COVID19 in Nagaland on Saturday, raising the state's tally to 6,429, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. He appealed to the people to follow the health safety guidelines to contain the spread of the disease.

- An inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar succumbed to COVID19 on Saturday, officials said, recalling his exemplary work as a "frontline warrior" during the coronavirus induced lockdown. Amit Kumar Singh, in his 40s, was also heading the Phase 3 police station, the officials said.

- Assam reported 1,632 new cases of COVID19 and 14 more deaths on Saturday, Health MinisterHimanta Biswa Sarma said. While the death toll increased to 735, the state witnessed higher recoveries at 1,813 for the third consecutive day, he said.

- The recovery rate of COVID19 patients in Bihar jumped to 93.09 percent on Saturday, while 983 fresh cases took the tally of positive cases to 1,86,689 in the state, health department bulletin said. Bihar reported two fresh casualties from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from COVID to 912.

- Forty-one fresh COVID19 infections were detected in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Saturday, taking the number of active cases in the district to 802, a senior official said. COVID19 test results of 1,784 samples were received on Saturday and 41 of them came back positive, District Magistrate Selva Kumari J said.