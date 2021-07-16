Coronavirus Live Updates: Supreme Court wants Uttar Pradesh to cancel 'Kanwar Yatra', says 'right to life is paramount'

Police use water cannons to disperse the BJP SC Morcha Punjab members marching towards Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh's residence in Chandigarh. (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

The Supreme Court asked the Uttar Pradesh government to consider not holding even ‘symbolic’ Kanwar Yatra in the state in view of COVID-19. The top court said ‘right to life is paramount & all kinds of sentiments are subservient to Article 21 of Constitution’.

India recorded 38,949 new COVID-19 cases, which took the infection tally to 3,10,26,829, while the death toll reached 4,12,531 with 542 more fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data on Friday. The 542 new fatalities included 170 deaths from Maharashtra and 87 from Kerala, the ministry said.

In total, 4,12,531 deaths have been reported in the country, including 1,26,560 from Maharashtra, 36,037 from Karnataka, 33,606 from Tamil Nadu, 25,022 from Delhi, 22,705 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,970 from West Bengal and 16,212 from Punjab.

The Maharashtra government has exempted those people who have got both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from carrying a negative RT-PCR test report for entering the state, although there has to be a gap of at least 15 days between the second dose and the date of arrival.

This exemption is applicable to domestic as well as international travellers, it added.

Despite the exemption order in place, all passengers irrespective of the status of vaccination must follow COVID-appropriate behaviour all the time, the order said.

The time interval of the validity of the RT-PCR test for all other persons will be 72 hours instead of 48 hours, it added.

