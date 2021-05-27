COVID-19 Live Updates: HC allows duty free import of drug to treat black fungus till Centre decides on waiver
India's COVID-19 infection tally climbed to 2,73,69,093 as 2,11,298 more people tested positive for the disease in a day, while the country's recovery went up to 90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry. The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed duty-free import of Amphotericin B, used for treating black fungus patients, primarily those affected by it after recovering from COVID, on furnishing of a bond by the importers till the Centre takes a final decision on waiving the customs duty on it.
'Essential Trade Permitted for 2 Days a Week': Mysuru Admin Imposes Stricter Lockdown Till June 7
The stringent restrictions will come into effect from May 29 Saturday and remain till June 7.
The death toll due to the disease climbed to 3,15,235 with 3,847 fresh fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours.
Also, 21,57,857 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday, taking the total number of such exams done so far in the country to 33,69,69,353.
The daily positivity was recorded at 9.79 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for three consecutive days now, the ministry said.
The weekly positivity rate has also declined and now stands at 10.93 per cent.
The 3,847 new fatalities include 992 from Maharashtra, 530 from Karnataka, 475 from Tamil Nadu, 193 from Uttar Pradesh, 185 from Punjab, 153 from West Bengal, 151 from Kerala, 130 from Delhi, 107 from Rajasthan and 106 from Haryana.
A total of 3,15,235 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 91,341 from Maharashtra, 26,929 from Karnataka, 23,695 from Delhi, 21,815 from Tamil Nadu, 19,712 from Uttar Pradesh, 14,827 from West Bengal, 13,827 from Punjab and 12,779 from Chhattisgarh.
