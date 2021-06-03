COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi HC issues summons to Ramdev on Delhi Medical Association suit

Covid-19 patients at the Maharao Bhimsingh Hospital on June 2, 2021 in Kota, Rajasthan, India. (Photo by Rebecca Conway/Getty Images)

With 1,34,154 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 2,84,41,986, while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 6.21 per cent. The death toll due to the viral disease has climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 more people succumbing to it, while the number of active COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20 lakh for the third consecutive day. Delhi HC issued summons to yoga guru Ramdev on the Delhi Medical Association suit to restrain him from giving false info on Patanjali's Coronil. The court orally asked Ramdev's advocate to tell him not to make provocative statements till next date of hearing on July 13.

Also, 21,59,873 tests were conducted on Wednesday to detect COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 35,37,82,648, while the daily positivity was recorded at 6.21 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 10 consecutive days now, , the health ministry said on Thursday.

The 2,887 fresh fatalities include 553 from Maharashtra, 483 from Tamil Nadu, 463 from Karnataka, 213 from Kerala, 135 from West Bengal, 115 from Uttar Pradesh and 103 from Delhi.

The total number of 3,37,989 deaths reported so far in the country includes 96,751 from Maharashtra, 30,017 from Karnataka, 25,205 from Tamil Nadu, 24,402 from Delhi, 20,787 from Uttar Pradesh, 15,813 from West Bengal, 14,748 from Punjab and 13,117 from Chhattisgarh.

India's government said it has inked a deal with domestic vaccine maker Biological-E for 300 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for 15 billion rupees ($205.62 million), the first such order for unapproved shots.

The vaccine, which is currently undergoing phase-3 clinical trials, is likely to be available in the next few months, the health ministry said in a statement.

Biological E., which also has a separate deal to produce about 600 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot annually, said on Tuesday it entered into a licensing agreement with Providence Therapeutics Holdings to manufacture the Canadian company's mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Wednesday accused the Central government of 'hiding' the actual coronavirus death figures, even as he urged people to raise their voice for a universal free vaccination.

Gandhi also launched a campaign to pressure the government for universal free vaccination in the country.

