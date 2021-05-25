COVID-19 Live Updates: Daily virus cases in India fall below 2-lakh mark after over 1 month
The daily count of coronavirus cases in the country fell below the 2-lakh mark after over a month taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,69,48,874, while the death toll rose to 3,07,231, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.
'Totally Untrue': China Rejects Claim of Illness at Wuhan Lab in Late 2019
Since infecting its first victims in the central Chinese city in late 2019, the pathogen has afflicted almost every country in the world, killing more than 3.4 million people and pummelling national economies.
Long, Uncertain Wait for India as Pfizer and Moderna Order Books Full with Commitments Till 2023
After about than a month and a half, despite the liberalised regulation, Pfizer and Moderna are yet to enter any agreement with India.
Ambulance, Clothes, Cremation: Jalandhar's 'Aakhri Umeed' is Fighting Covid-19 for Rs 11
For the eleven friends who started an NGO 'Aakhri Umeed Welfare Society' in Jalandhar back in 2018, lives changed last year when they saw a family abandoning and refusing to cremate their loved one who had died of corona in Ludhiana.
A total of 1,96,427 new coronavirus infections were reported in a day. The country also reported the lowest death toll in 21 days with 3,511 fresh fatalities. India had registered 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections on April 14.
The active cases have further reduced to 25,86,782 comprising 9.60 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 89.26 per cent.
The 3,511 new fatalities include 592 from Maharashtra, 529 from Karnataka, 404 from Tamil Nadu, 207 from Delhi, 196 from Kerala, 187 from Punjab, 153 each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 122 from Uttarakhand and 103 from Rajasthan. A total of 3,07,231 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 89,212 from Maharashtra, 25,811 from Karnataka, 23,409 from Delhi, 20,872 from Tamil Nadu, 19,362 from Uttar Pradesh, 14,517 from West Bengal, 13,468 from Punjab and 12,646 from Chhattisgarh.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said that 'more information' is 'required' from Bharat Biotech, which is seeking emergency use listing for its Covaxin vaccine for COVID-19.
The latest ‘Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL/PQ evaluation process’ guidance document dated May 18 on the WHO website said Bharat Biotech submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 and that “More information required”. A pre-submission meeting is expected “to be planned May-June 2021,” the guidance document said.
According to the WHO, submissions to it for prequalification or listing under the emergency use procedure are confidential.
If a product submitted for assessment is found to meet the criteria for listing, WHO will publish the results widely. The duration of the emergency use listing process depends on the quality of the data submitted by the vaccine manufacturer and on those data meeting WHO criteria, according to the agency.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has conveyed to the government that it has already submitted 90 per cent of documents to WHO for obtaining emergency use listing (EUL) for the Covaxin vaccine, sources said in New Delhi on Monday.
