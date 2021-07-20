Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 30,093 new cases and 374 deaths in 24 hours

Commuters take shelter near a building to shield themselves from heavy rain showers on July 19, 2021 in New Delhi. (Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India reported 30,093 new coronavirus cases, 45,254 recoveries, and 374 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine through the COVAX global vaccine sharing programme, but it is not clear when the jabs will arrive in the country as a consensus on the indemnity clause is yet to be reached.

The government last week said that it is working actively with vaccine manufacturer Moderna to see how its vaccine can be made available in the country.

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was granted emergency use authorisation by India's drug regulator last month.

However, there is no clarity so far when the shots would be available in India as 'the talks are still on and a consensus on the indemnity issue is yet to be reached,' a source said.

On the availability of Moderna vaccine in the country, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul had recently said the government is working actively with Moderna to see how its vaccine can be imported and made available in the country.

According to sources, the Indian government has put forth certain conditions for finalising the indemnity clause contract and has sent it to the US drug manufacturer for their perusal.

