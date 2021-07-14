Coronavirus Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Modi govt with 'jumle hain, vaccine nahin'

People take shelter during the monsoon's first rain shower in New Delhi. ( Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over the alleged vaccine shortage in states, saying there are 'jumlas (rhetoric)' but no vaccines. He tagged a media report which claimed that Delhi along with many other states was facing a shortage of vaccines but the Centre had denied it.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday had hit out at the government's COVID-19 inoculation programme, terming its promise of vaccinating all adults by December end as an 'empty boast' and a 'false promise'.

Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination programme alleging that it is slow.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday had said more than 1.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals to be administered.

The United States on Tuesday said that it is ready to ship its COVID-19 vaccines expeditiously when it has the green light from the Indian government which has told the Americans that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations.

The Biden Administration has announced to share 80 million doses from its domestic stockpile with countries around the world, including India. In recent weeks, the US vaccines have landed in countries across the world, including Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh.

However, the vaccines to India could not be sent because the Indian government is yet to clear the necessary legal hurdles for such an emergency import.

