Coronavirus live updates: Hawaii may delay tourists' return; California orders closure of defiant private school; US deaths near 170K

As California approaches 600,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the state ordered a private school to close after it welcomed students back Thursday without face masks or social distancing.

The school, with nearly 600 students, is now on the state's monitoring list.

Meanwhile, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned the U.S. could have a deadly fall if Americans don't follow public health guidelines like wearing a face mask and maintaining six feet from each other.

And, in Hawaii, Gov. David Ige is considering another stay-at-home order for Oahu and may delay the start of a program that allows tourists to visit as COVID-19 cases spiked in the state. On Thursday, the state reported a new daily record of 355 infections and a total of 40 deaths.

President Donald Trump offered conflicting statements Thursday about whether he opposes supplementary funding for the U.S. Postal Service, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what we know.

A COVID-19 vaccine won't help if not enough people are willing to get one, experts say.

Congressional Democrats blamed Republicans Thursday, while Republicans blamed Democrats and President Donald Trump suggested that talks for a coronavirus stimulus package are doomed.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 5.2 million confirmed infections and 167,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been 760,000 deaths and more than 20.9 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: Critics say teachers are shirking their duties as front-line workers. But as more early-start schools see reports of new infections, some of the unions' dire predictions are being realized.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Friday that New Zealand's government was extending lockdown orders for 12 more days in Auckland, the country's most populous city, after a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases was detected this week.

New Zealand had gone more than 100 days without a single new COVID-19 case, earning international praise for effectively squashing the new coronavirus. That changed Tuesday when the new cluster was detected in Auckland. There are now 30 cases tied to the outbreak, which health officials believe came from overseas and possible spread through shipping workers.

"Together, we have got rid of COVID before," Ardern said. "We can do all of that again."

Thousands of students, teachers are in quarantine: reports

As schools in some states have returned after a months-long break from in-person instruction, students, teachers and staff members across multiple states are in quarantine because of positive COVID-19 cases.

According to CNN, more than 2,000 students, teachers and staff in five states are in quarantine after at least 230 positive cases. According to ABC News' count, at least 2,400 students and staff were either infected themselves or self-isolating.

In Georgia alone, 1,600 were told to quarantine as cases rise.

"I was not surprised at all," Jenny Hunter, a nurse and mother of two in Cherokee County, just outside Atlanta, told USA TODAY. "My son was saying how low in volume some of his classes were throughout the day because of kids getting quarantined. It was becoming a question of when, not if."

– Grace Hauck and Ryan Miller

Hawaii officials 'looking at' delaying tourists' return amid spike in cases

Hoping to vacation in Hawaii in September? You might have to rethink those plans.

Given the state's rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts, officials are "looking at'' delaying the start of a much-anticipated program that would allow out-of-state visitors to vacation there without quarantining for 14 days by presenting a negative COVID-19 test, Hawaii Gov. David Ige said during a news conference late Thursday.

The program, set to begin Sept. 1, was already delayed once, a month ago, due to rising cases on the mainland and in Hawaii.

"If things do not get better we will have no choice but to look at more restrictions,'' Ige said.

– Dawn Gilbertson

COVID-19 in some ways comparable to 1918 Spanish flu that killed 50M

The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic claimed an estimated 50 million lives worldwide, yet in some ways the COVID-19 pandemic has been worse, according to a study published Thursday in the medical journal JAMA Network Open.

The current pandemic has been linked to less than 1 million deaths. But the study compares the two months after the first recorded death of COVID-19 in New York City – the epicenter of the U.S. epidemic for weeks – with the deadliest two months of the 1918 calamity.

