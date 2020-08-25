Coronavirus live updates: Florida judge strikes down school reopening order; Republicans defend Donald Trump's pandemic response

A Florida judge ruled on Monday that the state's order to reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic was unconstitutional, instead deciding that local lawmakers should make such decisions.

Circuit Judge Charles Dodson struck down plans for schools to be open at least five days a week and reopening plans that have to be approved by state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran.

Meanwhile, in California, firefighters are battling massive wildfires that have worsened the state's air quality when residents are already at a high risk of pulmonary disease because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say the air quality is worse in the Bay Area than cities known for poor air quality like New Delhi.

Some significant developments:

The Republican National Convention kicked off virtually on Monday, with Republicans touting President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the second day of remote school for many students be better? Zoom got glitchy Monday.

KFC says its "Finger Lickin' Good" slogan is going on the back burner for now because it "doesn't feel quite right."

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 5million confirmed infections and more than 177,00 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 814,000 deaths and 23.7 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: A farewell to arts? Teachers fear coronavirus budget cuts may target art and music classes.

Republicans defended President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and slammed Joe Biden on Monday during the first night of a GOP convention.

In a series of videos and remarks, some of them live and others taped, Republicans touted the president’s response to the coronavirus, promised to lift the economy back to pre-COVID levels and generally attempted to present the election as a choice between Biden and Trump rather than as a referendum on the president’s last four years.

Trump plans to appear every night of the mostly virtual four-day virtual Republican National Convention. After Monday's kickoff in Charlotte, N.C., most of the GOP convention will take place in Washington, D.C., at and around the White House, as well as by video.

Tuesday numbers: Record deaths, cases across the US

A USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Monday shows three states set records for new cases in a week while two states had a record number of deaths in a week. New case records were set in Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, and also Guam. Record numbers of deaths were reported in Arkansas and Wyoming.

Dozens of people who took quick-result coronavirus tests at a Manchester, Vermont, clinic in July were told they had the virus, only to be informed days later that more accurate lab tests concluded they didn't.

But last week, Quidel, the company that makes the rapid antigen test used by the clinic, stood by the original results. The top executive said it's "highly likely" his company's test was correct, and the state of Vermont's conflicting lab-based test was "at risk of providing inaccurate results."

As companies and universities create their own strategies to widely test employees and students – even those with no symptoms of COVID-19 or no known exposure to the virus – experts warn such confusion over conflicting results is inevitable. Read more.

Leaders battling blazes across the West say they’re holding their own, despite the pandemic. Some adjustments to COVID-19 are proving more effective than previous tactics. But as more fires erupt in California and elsewhere, responders are bracing for a long battle that will force them to revamp time-tested strategies on the fly.

“We’re building the bridge as we cross it,” said George Geissler, Washington state forester and deputy supervisor for wildfire.

Like many states, California’s strategy this year involves an aggressive early response, trying to squelch fires quickly in the hopes that will prevent some from becoming large blazes. The fewer massive fires, the fewer large camps will be required, lessening COVID-19 risk. Read more from Pew/Stateline.