Coronavirus live updates: Fauci implores Americans to help contain COVID spikes over Labor Day; football is game-on in the hotspot of Iowa

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said he is wary of a COVID-19 spike as displaced Hurricane Laura victims scatter across the state and first-responders and volunteers flow into the most damaged areas to help.

Edwards' concern comes just as the state's case numbers drop below the red line. Louisiana reported its lowest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases — 326 — since June 8 and the White House Coronavirus Task Force reduced the state from red to yellow in new infections.

That's not the case in Iowa: Despite the state being coronavirus hot spot, Iowa State University is planning to have around 25,000 fans at its home opener Sept. 12. White House coronavirus experts warned Iowa leaders Sunday that the state has the country's steepest outbreak, and the state should close bars in 61 counties and test all returning college students.

Nationally, Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans to keep a lid on group parties this Labor Day weekend. And globally, the vast majority of China's student population has returned to classrooms – including the city of Wuhan, the pandemic's fist epicenter, where schools opened Tuesday for more than a 1 million youths.

Some significant developments:

Just three weeks after surpassing 5 million confirmed coronavirus infections, the U.S. on Monday quietly rolled past 6 million cases.

Detroit held its own Memorial Day on Monday to honor the 1,500-pus city residents who have died due to COVID-19.

AstraZeneca will begin a Phase 3 clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with plans to enroll 30,000 adult volunteers.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has 6 million confirmed cases and over 183,000 deaths. Globally, there are 25 million cases and more than 847,000 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins University data. A USA TODAY analysis of the data through late Monday shows Iowa, Montana and South Dakota set records for new cases over a seven-day period. Arkansas and Hawaii had a record number of deaths over seven days. – Michael Stucka

Don't be fooled by promises of in-person classes

Almost all colleges are offering some online instruction even if they’re publicly saying their classes are in-person, said Katie Felten, of the Davidson College Crisis Initiative, a group tracking colleges’ responses to coronavirus. The fine print may be buried on colleges' websites, and some students say they were blindsided with the details after they signed leases or moved into campus housing.

Some schools have been changing course on the fly. North Carolina State canceled in-person classes, but initially told students they could stay on campus. Then, last week, Chancellor Randy Woodson told students they would have to vacate campus housing.

“The rapid spread and increasing rate of positive cases have made our current situation untenable,” Woodson said.

– Chris Quintana

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Labor Day weekend will be key in determining whether the U.S. gets a “running start” at containing the coronavirus this fall. Fauci said Monday he has a “great deal of faith in the American people” to wash their hands, practice social distancing, wear masks, avoid crowds, and congregate outside during the weekend celebrations. He said it’s important to avoid a surge in coronavirus cases like those seen after the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays.

He made the comments on a White House conference call with governors, the audio of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

A South Korean study of 91 children who tested positive for the coronavirus found that 22% did not show any symptoms. And one-fifth of the children who showed no symptoms —and about half of those who did show symptoms — were still shedding virus three weeks after they were infected, according to the study, which appeared with an editorial in the journal JAMA Pediatrics. Shedding virus means that virus can be detected in a person, though that person may not necessarily be able to infect others.