Coronavirus live updates: Global COVID cases pass 40M; US nears 220K deaths; Fauci not surprised Trump was infected

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the globe passed 40 million early Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. The actual worldwide total is most likely considerably higher: Testing hasn't been widely available, many have been asymptomatic, and certain governments have concealed numbers.

The U.S., Brazil and India are reporting the highest numbers of cases.

Meanwhile, in a Sunday night interview on CBS' "60 Minutes," Dr. Anthony Fauci said he was "absolutely not" surprised President Donald Trump contracted an infection after attending what he described as a "superspreader event" in the Rose Garden on Sept. 26. He also said the White House has blocked him from speaking to the media on a number of occasions.

In Washington, the clock is ticking for a stimulus relief bill ahead of the Nov. 3 election. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday set a 48-hour deadline for the White House, insisting that a second round of $1,200 checks for Americans, expanded unemployment benefits and additional financial aid for the Paycheck Protection program "depends on the administration."

Some significant developments:

Dr. Anthony Fauci dismissed the idea of a nationwide lockdown on "60 Minutes," saying the U.S. is "fatigued" by coronavirus restrictions. He also said he'd take a vaccine upon approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

More than 6 million households failed to make their rent or mortgage payments in September, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's Research Institute for Housing America.

Amid a surge in cases, Italy implemented a new wave of COVID-19 restrictions but stopped short of curfews such as those imposed in France.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 8.1 million cases and almost 220,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins data.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that a new strategy for targeting New York's coronavirus clusters has proved effective and may lead to changes in restrictions.

The strategy, which was announced earlier this month, targets hot spots that have popped up in "red zones" with more severe restrictions and imposes less strict restrictions on surrounding communities to contain the spread.

“We’re going to watch the micro-cluster data,” Cuomo said at a press conference Sunday. “We can adjust what is in that cluster. We can make it a little bigger. We can make it a little smaller. We can relax some regulations. We can increase regulations. We’ll do that all based on the data.”

The New York Post reported that these changes could come as soon as Wednesday. Cuomo said red zones in Brooklyn and Queens have already shown declines in positivity rates.

“Because we’re so aggressive, every time we see the virus pop up we run and hit it down,” Cuomo said. “It’s like whack-a-mole.”

A nationwide mask mandate and new restrictions on gatherings went into effect in Switzerland on Monday.

The Swiss Federal Council announced Sunday an order that requires people to wear masks in all publicly accessible indoor areas including shops, banks, libraries, cinemas, restaurants, bars, gyms, schools and child-care facilities. The country has required people over the age of 12 who are not exempt for medical reasons to wear masks on public transportation since July 6, but the order now extends to subway platforms as well.

No more than 15 people will be allowed at public gatherings and the government recommends people work from home. At private gatherings of more than 15 people, masks are now required for anyone who is not sitting down and eating.

The new measures were put in place because of a recent "rapid rise in coronavirus cases," according to a press release from the Swiss authorities.

Switzerland has had more than 83,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 2,132 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Latinos were the only ethnic group who saw a statistically significant increase of deaths from COVID-19 over the summer, according to a report published Friday by the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An analysis of 114,411 COVID-19-associated deaths published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report found the percentage of deaths among Latinos increased from 16.3% to 26.4% from May to August. In the same time period, decedents who were white decreased from 56.9% to 51.5%, and the percentage who were Black decreased from 20.3% to 17.4%.