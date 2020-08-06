Coronavirus live updates: Dr. Deborah Birx warns of 'different' outbreak; testing declines amid delays; L.A. cutting power to party houses

Nationwide testing for COVID-19 is declining even as daily infections and deaths remain high due in part to Americans growing discouraged over long waits for tests and results.

Another concern is the extent to which a "different" kind of outbreak is spreading into rural America, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx says.

Not all the news is bad – New York City has reported zero deaths for three straight days. But on the West Coast, Los Angeles authorities struggling with high levels of new cases and deaths are threatening to cut off power and water to party houses.

The nation's top health official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says the country's overall response to the pandemic has allowed the daily case count to plateau at an "unacceptable level," warning that the U.S. will continue to "smolder" without a unified effort to stop the virus.

Here are some significant developments:

More than eight in 10 teachers are concerned about returning to the classroom this fall.

Facebook and Twitter removed President Donald Trump's coronavirus posts from his Fox interview about kids being "almost immune."

Jobless claims will be a key indicator of if the economy has picked up any steam at all.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 158,000 deaths and 4.8 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 706,000 deaths and 18.8 million cases.

📰 What we're reading: A deadly explosion that rocked Lebanon's capital city of Beirut has put a further strain on the nation's health system, which was already running short on personal protective equipment and grappling with more than 5,200 cases of COVID-19.

North Korea locks down city of Kaesong amid virus concerns

North Korea is quarantining thousands of people and shipping food and other aid to the southern city of Kaesong, locked down over coronavirus worries, officials said. North Korea, which has closed its borders and cut travel by outsider monitors and journalists, claims only one person who had recently returned from South Korea may have tested positive. Edwin Salvador, WHO representative to North Korea, told the Associated Press that group gatherings are banned, masks are required in public, and all educational institutions, including preschools, are on an extended summer break.

Los Angeles to shut off power, water to party houses

The city of Los Angeles will cut off power and water to homes and businesses where recurring parties take place without social distancing, Mayor Eric Garcetti says. Earlier this week the county health department banned large gatherings following a much-publicized house party where people crowded together without masks. Violating the order is "punishable by fine, imprisonment, or both," the department warned. Garcetti said the utility cutoffs would go into effect Friday night.

"If LAPD responds and verifies that a large gathering is occurring at a property, and we see these properties offending time and time again, they will provide notice and initiate the process to request that DWP shut off service within the next 48 hours," Garcetti said.

Virus testing declines amid frustration over delays

Coronavirus testing is dropping nationwide despite an unrelenting rush of new cases and death toll still averaging more than 1,000 per day, according to an analysis of data by the Associated Press. Some experts attribute the decline in testing to the hours of waiting required to get a test in some areas – and days or weeks of waiting sometimes involved in obtaining the results of those test. The number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states. That includes places where the percentage of positive tests are alarmingly high, such as Alabama, Mississippi, Missouri and Iowa.

“There’s a sense of desperation,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, director of Harvard’s Global Health Institute.

Five states, Puerto Rico still dealing with record weekly fatalities

Hawaii and Puerto Rico set records for new cases in a week while five states had a record number of deaths in a week, a USA TODAY analysis of Johns Hopkins data through late Wednesday shows. Record numbers of deaths were reported in Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada and Oklahoma, and also Puerto Rico. The good news is that some large states that where cases were peeking in recent weeks, such as California, Florida and Texas, are seeing a decline in confirmed cases.