Coronavirus live updates: Donald Trump, Melania test positive for COVID-19; Pences test negative; Nearly 20,000 Amazon workers infected

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus following the announcement that his top adviser, Hope Hicks, tested positive on Thursday.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump said, hours after announcing he and Melania were waiting for their test results.

Hicks has traveled with Trump in the last few days before becoming infected Thursday, according to a person familiar with Hicks' situation.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen tested negative for the virus Friday morning, Devin O’Malley, his press secretary tweeted.

Meanwhile, California health officials added an "equity metric" to help lower infections in disadvantaged communities. The state will require counties to lower infections in areas where Black, Latino and Pacific Islander communities have been disproportionately affected, a move that can slow the process of reopening.

Some significant developments:

So far the President's doctor has said only Trump is "well." No information is available as to whether he is experiencing symptoms.

Trump was presumably exposed by his aide, Hope Hicks. It was announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was symptomatic on Thursday. She appears to have been diagnosed on Wednesday evening when she flew with the President to Minnesota.

In addition, the President rarely wears a mask in public appearances. "That may put him at higher risk of being exposed to a higher viral inoculum," said Dr. Monica Gandhi, a professor of medicine and infectious disease expert at the University of California.

Additionally, because of his age and weight, Trump is in two very high-risk groups for developing severe COVID-19 disease, hospitalization and death.

– Elizabeth Weise

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered many Texas counties to close multiple locations where voters can drop off completed mail-in ballots. Counties will be limited to one drop-off site where poll watchers — designated by political parties and candidates — must be allowed to observe ballot deliveries by voters. The order takes effect Friday.

“As we work to preserve Texans’ ability to vote during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must take extra care to strengthen ballot security protocols throughout the state," he said.

Democrats blasted Thursday’s change as a thinly veiled effort to suppress votes in a tight election. “Republicans are on the verge of losing, so Gov. Abbott is trying to adjust the rules last minute,” said Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party.

– Chuck Lindell and Nicole Cobler, Austin American-Statesman

