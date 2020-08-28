Coronavirus live updates: CDC clarifies surprise guidelines; virus trace found in Arizona dorm's wastewater; what about college football?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attempted Thursday to clarify controversial coronavirus testing guidelines published earlier in the week that said people with no symptoms "do not necessarily need a test" even if they were exposed to an infected person.

And college football, certainly, is going to look different this fall amid the pandemic. The new normal means significant limitations on the number of fans able to attend games – if they are able to attend, at all — and also decisions on whether tailgating is permitted prior to kickoff.

As for K-12 schools, urban districts, almost 80% will open remote-only, according to a new report from the Center on Reinventing Public Education, an education research organization in Washington. Those districts often serve communities of color, which have been disproportionately hammered by the virus. Polling shows many Black parents would prefer to learn from home.

Some significant developments:

The Navajo Nation, which has mostly been closed since March, reported one additional death on Thursday, pushing its total to 499.

Officials at the University of Arizona said they found the coronavirus in a dorm's wastewater and were able to prevent an outbreak.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 5.8 million confirmed infections and 180,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 831,000 deaths and 24 million cases, according to John Hopkins University data.

📰 What we're reading: California State University was one of the first universities to put its fall semester online. Many students are struggling to find a way to find the best way to learn. Here's what it really means to have college online.

In-person vs. in-school learning: What is America doing?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, has said reopening schools is best for kids, but districts shouldn't bring people together if the rate of local positive virus cases exceeds 10%.

"You go in, people get infected, and — boom — you get shut down," Fauci said in a webinar hosted by Healthline, a medical news website.

America's schools are lurching into a new pandemic school year over the next few weeks.

– Erin Richards

Following criticism from the medical community, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention walked back looser guidelines on testing that were issued earlier this week. Some scientists said the change was made for political rather than scientific reasons.

Before Monday, the CDC website said testing was recommended “for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the virus that causes COVID-19.

Monday, that was changed to say that someone who was in close contact (within 6 feet) of a person with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes but didn't have symptoms does not “necessarily need a test.”

Guidance released Thursday by CDC Director Robert Redfield says those who come in contact with a confirmed or probable COVID-19 patient can be tested, even if they don’t show symptoms.

– Elizabeth Weise and Adrianna Rodriguez

The challenge of playing college football during a pandemic is requiring schools to adjust the traditional game day experience for activities inside and outside stadiums this fall.

Many schools are opting to have stadiums empty. Others are allowing fan attendance, albeit with significantly limited percentage of the seats to be filled. Most will have bans on the pregame gatherings outside the stadium that could make social distancing difficult. Read more on where each of the Power Five schools stand.