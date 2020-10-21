Coronavirus live updates: CDC cites COVID in report on excess US deaths this year; Melania skips Trump rally over 'lingering cough'

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that since the coronavirus pandemic began, the U.S. has seen 300,000 more deaths than it usually would.

The CDC has been comparing this year's deaths with counts seen in other years. Usually about 1.9 million deaths are reported between February and September. This year, it’s closer to 2.2 million – a 14.5% increase.

COVID-19 was involved in about two-thirds of the excess deaths, the CDC reported. The largest increase – 54% – was among Hispanic Americans.

In Washington, the Senate is scheduled to vote on a $500 billion coronavirus proposal Wednesday that does not include a second round of $1,200 stimulus checks. That comes a day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told fellow Republicans in a closed-door meeting to avoid making a deal with Democrats before the Nov. 3 election.

Some significant developments:

USA TODAY's experts foresee that at least one COVID vaccine will be approved in coming months. Then comes the hard part: Distribution.

Idaho is seeing its largest spike in cases since the pandemic began. In the past two weeks, infections are up 46.5%. The governor's plan urges personal responsibility.

First lady Melania Trump canceled her first campaign rally in months, citing a "lingering cough" from her COVID-19 diagnosis earlier this month.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 8.2 million cases and 220,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 40.7 million cases and 1.1 million deaths.

🗺️ Mapping coronavirus: Track the U.S. outbreak in your state.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to The Daily Briefing newsletter.

Science is making incredible progress toward a COVID-19 vaccine, but as approval nears – potentially as early as December – worry has shifted to the complexity of distribution.

USA TODAY has been regularly surveying a panel of experts, who this month had an overall hopeful projection. After five months, the panel's countdown clock to a widely available vaccine skipped forward another hour, to 8 a.m.

Companies and observers generally expect at least one COVID-19 candidate vaccine soon will receive a regulatory thumbs up. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, joined the chorus Tuesday when he told NPR he was "guardedly optimistic" one or more of the current vaccine candidates will be judged safe and effective by the end of the year.

But reality is setting in about how hard it will be to get an approved vaccine to everyone who wants it. Read more here.

– Karen Weintraub, Elizabeth Weise

Idaho is seeing its largest coronavirus increase since the pandemic began, with the number of new cases increasing 46.5% over the past two weeks.

That has some health care experts urging Gov. Brad Little to take additional action to slow the spread of the virus.

Dr. Bart Hill with the St. Luke’s Regional Health System says Idaho’s current approach hasn’t worked to change the trajectory of the pandemic. He says hospital officials are meeting with the governor to encourage additional steps like statewide information campaigns targeting teens and young adults.

The governor has said the responsibility for efforts to slow the virus falls on individuals. He urges people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in a closed-door lunch Tuesday, told fellow Republicans he urged the White House not to strike a deal with Democrats on a COVID-19 relief package, according to a Senate source who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door discussions.

The Kentucky Republican, who has blasted Democrats in negotiations, voiced concerns there would not be enough GOP votes to back a package and worries that voting on such legislation could negatively affect the timing on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation vote to the Supreme Court, the source said.

Republicans in the Senate are set to take up a $500 billion plan Wednesday that would reauthorize small business loans, reissue a federal boost to unemployment benefits, send more than $100 billion to schools and allocate funding for testing and vaccine development. The price tag of that bill is much lower than the roughly $1.8 trillion offered by the White House this month and the $2.2 trillion package Democrats put forward.