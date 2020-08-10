Coronavirus live updates: 97,000 kids tested positive the last two weeks of July; US remains the world's most infected country

As the U.S. reached another bleak milestone on Sunday, a glimmer of hope from New York: The Empire State reported its lowest positivity rate since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

New York, for weeks the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, reported the rate — the average number of positive results for every 100 tests — hit a record low 0.78% on Saturday. That figure once reached nearly 47% in early April, although testing was much more limited at the time. The rate had been around 1% since early June.

Meanwhile, the U.S. hit 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, just 17 days after reaching 4 million cases — but experts agree the number of cases is actually much greater – potentially 10 times higher than what's been reported, according to federal data.

The U.S. remains the most infected country, with about 25% of the worldwide cases.

Here are some significant developments:

Despite federal guidance, schools cite privacy laws to withhold info about COVID-19 cases.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who have played a major league-low five games because of a coronavirus outbreak in their ranks, won't get back on the field until at least Thursday.

New Zealand marked 100 days without a new case Sunday. The country imposed a strict lock down after 100 people were infected, which stopped the spread.

Throngs of mostly maskless bikers descended on the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Daily virus cases have been trending upward in South Dakota, but the seven-day average is still only around 84, with fewer than two deaths per day.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 162,000 deaths and 5 million cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Worldwide, there have been more than 729,000 deaths and 19.7 million cases.

📰 What we're reading: Without a national plan on how to best allocate hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 tests each day, there's not enough capacity now to screen Americans who might unwittingly pass the virus to others.

Guam governor tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero tested positive for COVID-19, Guam's government said in a statement Monday.

Leon Guerrero said she had been in contact with a close relative who had tested positive and she later tested positive after experiencing symptoms. "I remain in good health despite exhibiting moderate symptoms of the virus," Leon Guerrero added.

Inside Wuhan virology institute: 'No way' virus leaked from lab, Chinese officials say

Officials at the Wuhan Institute of Virology shot down the claim that the new coronavirus originated at their lab before eventually spreading around the world as NBC News provided an inside look at the facility.

In the first report by a foreign news organization from inside the lab, NBC News met with scientists at the virology institute who said they have been unfairly scapegoated as they continue to research the origins of the virus.

"Any person would inevitably feel very angry or misunderstood being subject to unwarranted or malicious accusations while carrying out research and related work in the fight against the virus," Wang Yanyi, director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told NBC News.

President Donald Trump and other administration officials have claimed without evidence that the virus originated in the Wuhan facility. The lab is equipped to study coronaviruses and other dangerous diseases. Yuan Zhiming, vice director of the institute, told NBC News that it first received samples of the virus on Dec. 30, but the news outlet could not verify the claim.

Neck fleece masks offer little protection, study shows

Fitted N95 masks are the most effective at filtering respiratory droplets from the mask's wearer while neck fleeces offer little protection compared to others, a team of Duke University researchers found.

Using 14 commonly available masks as well as a professional fit-tested N95 and a patch of mask material, the researchers set up an experiment using a laser light and camera to show how many respiratory droplets are emitted when a person wearing each kind of mask speaks for 10 seconds.

Each mask was tested 10 times, and the results show that in addition to fitted N95 masks, surgical and cotton masks are also most effective at filtering droplets. Knitted masks and bandannas, similar to neck fleeces, offered little protection.

College football leaders coming to grips with risks amid pandemic

After the Mid-American Conference canceled its football season, college football finds itself in a confusing place. In conversations with more than a dozen college sports officials over the weekend, the witching hour has brought to campuses and college presidents a more clear-eyed reality about what they don’t know related to COVID-19 and the potential liabilities surrounding a virus whose long-term impact on the body is unclear.

