Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Recovery rate rises to 96.27% with 87,619 discharges in past 24 hours

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: The national recovery rate rose to 96.27 percent on Sunday, with 87,619 patients getting discharged in the last 24 hours.

The total number of recoveries stands at 2,87,66,009.

India reported 58,419 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day tally which fell below 60,000 after 81 days, on Sunday. The total caseload in the country rose to 2,98,81,965.

The Telangana government has decided to lift the COVID-19 lockdown completely from Sunday in view of a decline in coronavirus cases and also reopen educational institutions from 1 July.

The decision was been taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday afternoon.

Till Saturday, the lockdown was being implemented from 6 pm to 6 am in the state except in some parts.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,912 fresh COVID-19 cases and 257 fatalities, taking the tally to 59,63,420 and the toll to 1,17,356, the state Health department said. Earlier on March 8, the state had recorded 8,744 cases, it said.

Of the 257 deaths, 193 had occurred in the last 48 hours while 64 in the last week. Another 425 fatalities were added to the state's cumulative toll as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise, which increased the overall count by 682 compared to the previous day.

With 10,373 patients getting discharged during the day, the tally of recoveries in Maharashtra reached 57,10,356, leaving the state with 1,32,597 active cases, the department said.

The case recovery rate of Maharashtra now stands at 95.76 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent.

With 2,34,379 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 3,93,12,920, as per the department.

A total of 8,06,506 people are currently in home quarantine in the state while 4,695 others remain admitted in institutional quarantine, it said.

Mumbai city added 676 cases and 13 fatalities, taking its caseload to 7,19,266 and the fatality count to 15,279.

Story continues

The Mumbai division, comprising neighbouring satellite towns, reported 1,708 fresh COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths, taking the tally to 15,73,223 and the toll to 31,216, the health department report said.

Palghar district reported 32 deaths, it said.

The Nashik division reported 878 new cases and 25 deaths of which 16 were from rural parts of Ahmednagar.

Pune division reported 2,523 cases and 66 deaths of which 23 were from Satara alone, the report said.

Kolhapur division's caseload increased by 2,705 and out of the 59 fatalities, 17 were reported from rural parts of Sangli and 13 from Ratnagiri, it said.

Aurangabad division added 289 new cases and seven deaths while Latur division recorded 375 cases in the day and nine deaths.

A total of 231 cases and six deaths were reported in the Akola division. The Nagpur division added 203 cases and four fatalities, the report said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally: Positive 59,63,420, deaths 1,17,356, recoveries 57,10,356, active cases 1,32,597, total tests 3,93,12,902, tests today 2,34,379.

Also See: Coronavirus News Updates: Mumbai reports 696 new cases, 13 deaths in a day; doubling rate improves to 720 days

Third COVID-19 wave inveitable, says AIIMS chief: What Centre, states and experts have predicted so far

COVID-19 updates: Third wave to hit India in 6-8 weeks, says AIIMS chief; Telangana ends lockdown, Karnataka eases curbs

Read more on Health by Firstpost.