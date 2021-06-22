Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Rahul Gandhi releases white paper with 'blueprint' to manage third COVID-19 wave

Coronavirus LIVE News Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday released a "white paper" by the party on the Centre's Covid management and urged the government to prepare for the third wave of coronavirus. Releasing the "white paper", the former Congress chief said it is clear that the management of the first and second wave of COVID-19 was "disastrous".

"There were certain reasons as to why it was disastrous, we've tried to point out those reasons in our white paper. This is a blueprint about how to react to the third wave which is going to come," he said. "It is our intention to provide the government with information and insights into what went wrong," Gandhi said.

The aim of this white paper is not finger-pointing at the government but to help the nation prepare for the third wave of infection, he said. Asserting that the central pillar to fight Covid is vaccination, Gandhi said it is important that "we cross bridge of 100 per cent vaccination as soon as possible".

India on Tuesday morning reported its lowest single-day tally of new COVID-19 cases in 91 days. The total caseload rose by 42,640 on Tuesday to 2,99,77,861.

Maharashtra on Monday reported 6,270 new coronavirus cases, a four-month low daily count, taking its COVID-19 tally to 59,79,051, while 94 deaths pushed the toll to 1,18,313, the state health department said.

The infection count was the lowest since February 23 when 6218 cases were reported. Maharashtra had recorded 6,971 cases on 21 February.

As many as 13,758 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recovered cases to 57,33,215, a statement from the health department said.

There are now 1,24,398 active cases in the state, where the coronavirus recovery rate is 95.89 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.98 per cent, the statement said.

The health department said 1,54,835 people were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding so far, 3,96,69,693 tests have been conducted in the state.

According to the statement, Mumbai city reported 518 new cases and seven deaths, taking its infection tally to 7,20,531 and the toll to 15,305.

In the Mumbai division, comprising the city and its satellite towns, there were 1,473 cases and 15 deaths. This took the cumulative caseload in the region to 15,77,339 and deaths to 31,304, it said.

In the Mumbai division, Bhiwandi Nizampur city (Thane district) reported just one case and no death for the second day in a row, the statement said.

Thane city, Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Mira-Bhayander, Vasai Virar city, Panvel city and Palghar district also did not report a single COVID-19 death, it added.

The Nashik division reported 488 cases and four deaths. Ahmednagar city, Dhule city and Jalgaon city did not report a single new death due to the viral infection, the health department said. Nandurbar, Nashik and Dhule districts, too, did not report any fresh death.

The Pune division recorded 1,285 cases. Within the division, Pimpri-Chinchwad did not register any fresh death, the statement said. The Kolhapur division reported 2,362 cases, while the Aurangabad division registered 171 new infections, but no death, it said.

The Latur division reported 273 cases. Latur and Nanded districts did not see a single fatality due to coronavirus, the statement said.

The Akola division reported 144 cases and two deaths. Akola district, Amravati city, Yavatmal district and Buldhana district did not report any fresh death, it said.

The Nagpur division reported 74 cases and one death (in rural Nagpur), the statement said. No COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Nagpur city, Chandrapur city and districts of Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus are as follows: Positive cases 59,79 ,051; new cases 6,270; ddeaths 1,18,313; recoveries 57,33,215; active cases 1,24,398; total tests so far 3,96,69,693.

