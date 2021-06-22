Coronavirus Live Updates: 42,640 new cases reported as India's vaccinations hit record

A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine at Barola village sector 49 Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis on June 21, 2021 in Noida, India. Photo by Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India reported 42,640 new coronavirus cases (lowest in 91 days), 81,839 discharges and 1,167 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The BJP on Monday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal government, accusing it of creating confusion over the ongoing vaccination drive, even as senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia charged the Modi government with spending money on advertisements instead of COVID vaccines.

The central government is pressurising Delhi government officials to publish advertisements thanking its vaccination drive, Sisodia alleged in an online briefing.

The free vaccination drive for 18 years and above age group kicked in on Monday with BJP national president Nadda saying the country is ready for full swing vaccination of people with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Underlining that the overall COVID-19 situation in Bengal has improved, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to take all forms of measures to protect children amid warning by experts that the third wave of the pandemic may pose a greater risk to them.

Banerjee also said that the number of beds in the pediatric divisions of hospitals has been increased.

