Coronavirus Live Updates: India records 70,421 cases, lowest in 74 days; 3,921 deaths registered

The rush of shoppers at Sarojini Nagar on June 13, 2021 in New Delhi, India. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

India recorded a single-day rise of 70,421 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 74 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,95,10,410, while the count of active cases fell below 10 lakhs after over two months. The COVID-19 death toll in the country climbed to 3,74,305, with 3,921 fatalities recorded in a span of 24 hours.

The count of active cases has further declined to 9,73,158 which is 3.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.43 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry on Monday. A net decline of 53,001 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Delhi, Haryana and Tamil Nadu permitted more activities from Monday as the easing of restrictions by states gained momentum following a decline in active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Karnataka will also begin the unlock process, barring in 11 districts, from Monday, with the opening of parks and industrial units with riders, besides other relaxations.

Most states are easing the coronavirus-induced curbs, which they first started imposing in mid-April, in a staggered manner, confining it to districts with low positivity rates and active cases and continuing with restrictions like the closure of schools and colleges and night curfew.

Restaurants with 50 percent capacity, weekly markets and religious places will reopen in the national capital from June 14, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday, saying the COVID-19 situation has significantly come under control in the city.

Salons, beauty parlours and barbershops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, will reopen. Markets and malls, which were earlier allowed to reopen on an odd-even basis, will now open on all days, from 10 AM to 8 PM. Only one weekly market per municipal zone per day will be allowed, he said.

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens, will continue to be closed till 5 AM on June 21, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order issued on Sunday.

