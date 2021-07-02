Coronavirus Live Updates: India reports 46,617 new cases and 853 deaths in 24 hours

Heavy rush at a train station in Kolkata on July 1, 2021. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

India saw a single-day rise of 46,617 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,58,251, while the national recovery rate has crossed 97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 4,00,312 with 853 daily fatalities.

The active cases have further declined to 5,09,637, comprising 1.67 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.01 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. A net decline of 13,620 cases has been recorded in the total number of active COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 18,80,026 tests were conducted on Thursday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,42,51,520, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.48 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 25 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The 853 new fatalities include 252 from Maharashtra, 124 from Kerala, 102 from Tamil Nadu and 94 from Karnataka.

A total of 4,00,312 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,22,197 from Maharashtra, 35,134 from Karnataka, 32,721from Tamil Nadu, 24,981 from Delhi, 22,601 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,735 from West Bengal and 16,072 from Punjab.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has told the Bombay High Court that it has formulated draft guidelines to prevent fake vaccination camps at private housing societies, offices, educational institutions and other premises.

During the previous hearing held last week, the HC bench had sought to know from the BMC what steps the civic body proposed to take to verify what had been administered to the 2,053 people, who had fallen victims to fake vaccination camps held at different places in the city.

The high court had at that time asked the state government and the BMC to formulate a specific policy to prevent such incidents in the future.

RELATED READS:

EU's Vaccine 'Green Pass': Why is India Losing its Sleep Over It?

Mumbai Fake Vaccine Scam: 10 FIRs Registered, Over 2000 Duped

India's Daily Covid Vaccination Sees 68% Drop | Numbers Explained

As Unemployment Rises, Girls in J&K Queue Up For Police Recruitment