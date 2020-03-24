Coronavirus: Linda Lusardi battling her way back from "death's door"
Linda Lusardi has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) after the disease took her “to death’s door”.
The 61-year-old former Emmerdale star and her soap star husband Sam Kane have both been in hospital battling coronavirus after contracting symptoms.
Kane, 51, wrote on Facebook: “I can’t stress enough that this is not ‘just a flu bug’. I’ve watched this take my girl to death’s door. I’ve felt it take me there.”
But on Monday night (March 23) the former Brookside actor revealed Lusardi had turned a corner.
He revealed: “Today has been an up and down day. Down in the respect that Linda has been tested positive for Covid 19 [sic]. But up because she’s beating this horrible little parasite. She’s getting a tiny bit stronger every day.
”She’s a long way from well but I’m pretty sure she now has the upper hand. In the battle. God bless my girl. She’s strong and she’s brave. She’s a fighter. She’s doing so incredibly well and I’m burst out crying proud of her.”
Thanking the medical staff who had treated them both he said: “The staff and doctors at the NHS. Every day they are literally a sliver of the thinnest plastic between themselves and us - the patients and then the virus. Their bravery and their courage knows no bounds.”
Kane has now been discharged from hospital.
Lusardi found fame as a glamour model before branching out into acting.
She competed in Dancing On Ice in 2008 and Celebrity MasterChef in 2011.
Lusardi and Kane married in 1998 and have two grown-up children, Jack and Lucy.
Other celebrities to have tested positive for coronavirus include Luther star Idris Elba, Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his actress wife Rita Wilson and former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko.