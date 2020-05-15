Coronavirus has left small publishers desperately fighting for survival

Photograph: Alessandro Di Marco/EPA

Over the past few years, the success of independent publishers such as Fitzcarraldo, And Other Stories, Bluemooose and Influx Press has been something to behold. They have won prizes, engaged readers and published innovative and important books. Now that wonderful literary flowering is in danger. A survey on the impact of Covid-19 on small presses, carried out by the Bookseller and writer development charity Spread the Word, reveals that 60% of the small presses polled fear they could be out of business by the autumn, 75% don’t know if they will make it beyond March next year, while 85% of the publishers have seen sales drop by more than half.

Small presses have been hit especially hard because they are more dependent on physical sales in bookstores, rather than online retailers or ebook sales. I know, because my publisher, Galley Beggar Press, has also seen a big chunk of its income disappear. One of the great strengths of our kind of publishing is that we have a real connection with dedicated readers who love books as physical objects, readers who have an equally strong connection with booksellers. A great deal of what we do relies on the enthusiasm and personal recommendations of those heroes of our trade whose shops Covid-19 has closed. We have lost many of our best advocates, not to mention the most practical way of getting books into people’s hands.

It’s rough, but there is some hope. The Arts Council has transformed itself overnight into an emergency funding body and they are starting to rescue many of us from oblivion. And those dedicated readers have started buying direct from our websites and those of bookstores that have managed to keep trading online.

It is these readers who give hope for the future and amid all the bad news, it has been particularly gratifying to see how much good books have helped people during the lockdown – and will continue to matter as we emerge on the other side. So we press on. We have to.