Coronavirus outbreak ‘far worse in UK because government didn’t impose border restrictions sooner’

Coronavirus was able to spread faster through the UK because the government failed to shut the country’s borders in the early stages of the pandemic, MPs have said.

A Commons Home Affairs Committee report said there had been “critical errors” in the government’s strategy, including the decision to lift all border restrictions in March.

The government faced criticism at the time for allowing people from Spain to come to the UK for a Champions League match between Liverpool and Athletico Madrid when cases were higher in Spain.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, defended the government for not banning international travel for the sporting event, saying: “At every stage in this crisis we’ve been guided by the scientific advice and have been making the right decision at the right time.

“This is an unprecedented situation we’re all dealing with, I’m sure there are all things that we will learn from this.”

The Home Affairs Committee report, however, said the lack restrictions on people entering the UK had “accelerated” the scale and pace of the pandemic and led to “many more people contracting Covid-19”.

Committee chairwoman Yvette Cooper said: “The Government’s failure to have proper quarantine measures in place in March as the infection was spreading fast was a grave error and meant Covid spread faster and reached more people.

“The UK was almost unique in having no border checks or quarantine arrangements at that time. That alone should have rung loud alarm bells for ministers and made them think again.

“Many times ministers told us they were following the science, but we cannot find any science at all behind their completely inexplicable decision to lift all the self-isolation guidance for travellers on 13 March, a full 10 days before lockdown, just at a time when other countries were introducing stronger border measures.

“We were told that thousands more people with Covid-19 came back to the UK after that guidance was lifted.

“So in the middle of March, at a time when the number of people with Covid coming back into the UK was at its peak, they were going back to work or onto public transport or seeing family without any quarantine in place.”

The group of MPs behind the Home Affairs Committee report said they supported the decision to quarantine travellers returning from Spain.

But it said there needed to be improvements in the government decided which countries are eligible for so-called “travel corridors”.

The report looked at all of the government’s decisions on border measures during the crisis so far, including the return of British nationals from Wuhan.

It also looked at the introduction of mandatory quarantine in June and the recent introduction of travel corridors for several nations popular with holidaymakers from the UK.

The authors concluded, based on the evidence they had seen, that “thousands of people with Covid-19 arrived in or returned to the UK in February and March”.

The committee concluded: “The UK’s experience of Covid-19 has been far worse as a result of the government’s decision not to require quarantine during March, which would have reduced the number of imported infections.”

It follows a report from the Covid-19 Genomics UK consortium (Cog-UK) which found that coronavirus was brought into the UK on at least 1,300 separate occasions.

Researchers analyses the genetic code of more than 20,000 UK patients infected with coronavirus and found that study less than 0.1% of those imported cases came directly from China.

Their report claims that the UK's coronavirus epidemic was largely initiated by travel from Italy in late February, Spain in early-to-mid-March and then France in mid-to-late-March.

