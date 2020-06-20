Coronavirus latest news: Spain relaxes quarantine rule for Britons

People enjoy the sun at the beach of Calella in Barcelona, Spain - ALEJANDRO GARCIA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

People travelling from the UK to Spain will be able to visit the country freely from Sunday, but must self-isolate when they return home.

Spain decided to lift its restrictions on British travellers, but a reciprocal deal creating a so-called air bridge is yet to be struck, which means tourists will have to stay home for two weeks on their return to Britain.

The news is likely to please up to 400,000 Britons with second homes in Spain or those keen to visit some of the 240,000 British expats in the country.

The Telegraph understands that Boris Johnson is also in talks with Portugal, Greece, and France, among other countries that could benefit from air bridges as soon as mid-July.

New arrivals in Spain will have their temperature checked and have to provide a contact to authorities so that they can be traced in the event of a Covid-19 contagion.

12:20 AM

Europe's first post-lockdown election

Serbians will go to the polls on Sunday to elect a new parliament in Europe's first national election since coronavirus lockdowns took effect three months ago.

Polling stations will be equipped with face masks and hand sanitisers for use by the country's 5.5 million voters, many of whom are expected to skip voting - partly in fear of becoming infected.

Serbia, which has a population of 7.2 million, has reported 12,803 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 260 deaths.

It was among the first European countries to start opening its borders on May 22 and all lockdown curbs have since been lifted.

Still, persistent health concerns will keep some voters at home, especially among higher-risk groups.

11:50 PM

Exclusive: 'One metre plus' new rule

Boris Johnson is poised to announce a new "one metre plus" rule for all venues, including shops, restaurants, schools, offices, and parks, in an overhaul designed to unlock swathes of the economy.

The move, which would take effect from July 4, is understood to entail allowing people to remain a metre away from others if they take additional measures to protect themselves, such as wearing a mask or meeting outdoors.

In restaurants, pubs and bars, firms will be expected to introduce measures such as partitions between tables that are less than two metres apart.

11:48 PM

Police warn that children are at risk of radicalisation

Children are at risk of radicalisation because of school closures, the Government and police have warned.

Amid growing calls for schools to reopen as soon as possible, officials have told parents and teachers that extremists could be exploiting the coronavirus pandemic to target young people.

With classrooms shut and parents trying to juggle work and childcare they are “inevitably” spending more time online and are socially isolated - leaving them vulnerable to grooming from extremists.

11:36 PM

