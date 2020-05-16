Coronavirus latest news: Regional variation likely in England’s lockdown measures

Global Health Security Team
The Telegraph
Different English counties have experienced the pandemic at different rates - Getty
The government is likely to gradually introduce regional variation in England’s lockdown measures, an analysis of coronavirus case numbers and the UK’s recently published exit strategy suggests.

New data shows the incidence of the disease varies widely across the country, with Cumberland, Durham, Herefordshire and Norfolk now having 12 times as many Covid-19 cases than counties such as Devon, Cornwall and Dorset. 

The analysis was done by Edge Health, a leading provider of data analysis to the NHS in England, exclusively for the Telegraph.

 Follow the latest updates below.

