Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Covaxin trials in children between 2 and 18 years to begin in 10-12 days, says Centre

Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: Dr VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog, said on Tuesday that Bharat Biotech is set to begin the phase II and III clinical trials for Covaxin in children in the age group of 2 to 18 years in the next 10-12 days.

The Telangana government on Tuesday extended the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19 till May 30, an official release said.

Villages achieving ten percent COVID vaccination target in Punjab will get Rs 10 lakh as a special development grant, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday.

Kerala on Tuesday reported 31,337 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 21,70,651, while the toll mounted to 6,612 with 97 more deaths, the state government said. As many as 45,926 persons have been cured, taking the recoveries to 18,46,105 and the active cases to 3,47,626.>

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonwalla in a statement on Tuesday said it had never exported vaccines at the cost of people in India and it remains committed to supporting the vaccination drive in the country.

Delhi on Tuesday received over 60,000 Covaxin doses for key workers and those aged above 45, AAP MLA Atishi said. Still, the city has only two days of Covaxin stock left for this category, while Covishield doses for the group can last up to four days, she said.>

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs.50,000 ex gratia amount for the families of those who lost someone to COVID-19, say reports. In case of death of earning member, apart from ex gratia of Rs 50,000, additional pension of Rs 2500 per month will be given to the family, the chief minister said.

Tamil Nadu, Tripura ,Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are among states showing increase in both cases and positivity , the health ministry said. Maharashtra, UP, Delhi, Bihar, MP and Chhattisgath ae showing a decline in COVID-19 cases and decline in positivity, it said.

Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 1.8% of India's population has been found infected so far, against 10.1% in US, 7.3% in Brazil, 3.4% in Russia. This implies that almost 98% population is still susceptible and efforts cannot be reduced at any point in time, he said.

Story continues

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed to the Central government to immediately cancel all air services with Singapore, saying a new strain of coronavirus there is said to be "very dangerous" for children.

The Odisha government has extended lockdown till 5 am on 1 June, said reports.

Delhi reported 4,482 new coronavirus cases, 9,403 recoveries and 265 deaths in the 24 hours. Total cases reported so far rose to 14,02,873 while the toll reached 22,111.

Of the 4,329 new COVID-19 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra reported the maximum at 1,000, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday. With this, India's COVID-19 toll climbed to 2.78 lakh.

The data pegs Bihar as the state with the highest number of deaths among doctors in India, with 78. This was followed by Uttar Pradesh, with 37 deaths of doctors.

As per the official bulletin, the state reported 9,391 new cases and 285 deaths in 24 hours, down from 223 fatalities and record 38,055 infections registered on 24 April.

The active caseload in India reduced to 33,53,765 on Tuesday, comprising 13.29 percent of the total infections.

India registered 2,63,533 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's overall count over 2.52 crore on Tuesday, said the Union health ministry.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 18.44 crore with 14,79,592 doses given on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

The ministry said 6,63,329 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and cumulatively 59,32,704 people across 36 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The 59,32,704 beneficiaries include 9,28,962 from Rajasthan, 8,22,516 from Bihar, 7,07,408 from Delhi, 6,55,673 from Maharashtra, 5,26,988 from Uttar Pradesh, 5,12,445 from Gujarat and 4,99,762 from Haryana.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,44,22,218 as per the 8 pm provisional report on 17 May, the ministry said.

Among the people who were given 18,44,22,218 doses were 96,58,913 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,52,200 who have taken the second dose, 1,44,97,411 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose and 82,16,750 who have taken the second dose.

As many as 59,32,704 individuals in the 18-44 years age group have taken the first dose.

Besides, 5,76,53,924 and 92,39,392 beneficiaries over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose respectively, while 5,46,60,900 and 1,79,10,024 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose respectively.

On day 122 of the vaccination drive (17 May 2021), 14,79,592 vaccine doses were given.

According to the ministry data, 12,42,929 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,36,663 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry added.

Also See: Coronavirus Latest News Updates: Goa hospital body count goes up by 13; 75 dead in just 4 days

Coronavirus Latest News Updates: Cases of black fungus infection also detected in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

COVID-19 situation 'stabilising', says Centre, but worrying stats pour in from Bengal, UP, Gujarat and MP

Read more on Health by Firstpost.