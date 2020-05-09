Coronavirus latest news: Cases recorded worldwide surpasses 4 million

A bird walks among graves at the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - AFP

The number of novel coronavirus cases recorded worldwide surpassed four million on Saturday, according to the latest estimates from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

There are now more than 4,008,497 cases of coronavirus around the world, with 278,135 deaths.

The United States has been the hardest-hit country, with 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths. In the UK there are now 215,260 cases and 31,587 deaths.

The tally was reached as Boris Johnson unveiled a new Covid-19 warning system as part of his road map to gradually unlocking the economy.

A new five-tier warning system, akin to the scheme used to publicise terror threat levels, will be used to flag up the virus risk and encourage public adherence to the rules.

