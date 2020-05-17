Coronavirus latest news: Britain on track for 30m vaccines by autumn, claims Business Secretary

UK could be the first country to get a vaccine if trials are successful - Reuters

A vaccine for nearly half of Britons could be available by September after the Government brokered a deal between Oxford University and AstraZeneca, the drug company, to produce up to 30 million doses.

Alok Sharma, the Business Secretary, said the UK would be the first country to get a vaccine, should trials be successful, and announced an extra £84 million in funding to accelerate research and production at Oxford and Imperial College.

The Oxford vaccine is furthest along in human trials. Prof Sara Gilbert, who is leading the research, has predicted it could be ready by the early autumn.

Mr Sharma also announced that the UK’s first Vaccines Manufacturing Innovation Centre in Harwell, Oxon, would be open by summer 2021 and able to produce vaccines for the entire population within six months.

