coronavirus latest lockdown panic buying news cases nhs
24 hours to avoid complete lockdown as PM says stay-at-home advice is being ignored
Smell and taste should be included on official list of coronavirus symptoms
Subscribe to The Telegraph, free for one month
Boris Johnson warned Britain faced a total lockdown within 24 hours amid growing concern at the failure of the public to heed demands for “social distancing” to prevent the coronavirus spreading.
He said the UK could follow France, Italy and Spain where people’s movements have been restricted by police, curfews have been imposed, parks closed and all stores except food shops and pharmacies shut.
His comments came after a weekend which saw the death toll across the UK rise to 281 including the youngest victim, an 18-year-old.
Scroll to continue with content