coronavirus latest lockdown panic buying news cases nhs

Boris Johnson warned Britain faced a total lockdown within 24 hours amid growing concern at the failure of the public to heed demands for “social distancing” to prevent the coronavirus spreading.

He said the UK could follow France, Italy and Spain where people’s movements have been restricted by police, curfews have been imposed, parks closed and all stores except food shops and pharmacies shut.

His comments came after a weekend which saw the death toll across the UK rise to 281 including the youngest victim, an 18-year-old.