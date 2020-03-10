Coronavirus latest: How the global health scare is impacting sports

The coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 has spread across the globe, infecting more than 116,200 people in at least 103 countries, claiming more than 4,080 lives as of March 10.

The advancement of the virus is impacting global commerce, stirring financial turmoil and providing pause as people consider exposing themselves to public settings such as air travel, concerts and festivals.

The sports world is witnessing a significant impact as governments and managing bodies grapple with how to handle high-profile events that draw big crowds. Some events are being canceled. Others are being contested in empty stadiums. Others are going on as planned.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yahoo Sports is tracking the news and will continue to update this story with the latest on how the coronavirus is affecting sports.

• Canceled or postponed sporting events: Ivy League conference tournament; BNP Paribas Open (tennis); Serie A; Nippon Professional Baseball and KBO Opening Day; MotoGP Grand Prix of Americas; New York half marathon; University of Cincinnati spring football game; USOC media summit; Combate Americas (MMA).

• Fans not allowed: MAC, Big West conference tournaments; all UCLA home sporting events; Champions League Round of 16; La Liga; France Ligue 1.

Coronavirus coverage on Yahoo

Washington Gov. to restrict large gatherings, including sporting events

In order to fight COVID-19 in one of the states hit hardest by the virus, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee will restrict gatherings of more than 250 people, according to the Seattle Times. That reportedly includes sporting events.

Such an order would trigger major consequences for the sporting world. The Seattle Mariners’ Opening Day is scheduled for the end of the month, and a portion of the NCAA basketball tournament is scheduled to be played in Spokane next weekend.

The XFL’s Seattle Dragons and MLS’s Seattle Sounders are also in the middle of their seasons, as are a number of college teams.

Story continues

Inslee will reportedly announce the decision on Wednesday.

First Premier League match postponed

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed due to coronavirus, the league’s first match to be called off due to the virus.

The decision was made after it emerged that Greek squad Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis had tested positive for COVID-19. He had been previously in contact with unnamed Arsenal personnel.

No rescheduling has been announced, and Manchester City fans have been advised to not travel to Etihad Stadium for the event.

Mariners could play home games in Arizona

If Inslee’s suspension of gatherings of more than 250 people is still in place for Opening Day, the Seattle Mariners have discussed playing home games at their spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, according to The Athletic’s Evan Drellich.

The Associated Press has also reported MLB’s preference in a situation similar to the Mariners’ is to swap games to the visiting team’s stadium if possible, delaying the home game to later in the schedule.

The Mariners are scheduled to open their season at home against the Texas Rangers on March 26.

MLB reportedly anticipates a situation in which local governments make the call on if it’s safe to play games in front of fans, and will play it by ear if the schedule needs to be changed.

MAC, Big West to play basketball tourneys without fans

Both the Mid-American Conference and Big West Conference announced Tuesday that they would bar fans from attending their basketball tournaments due to coronavirus concerns.

The MAC’s decision comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that spectators be barred from all indoor sporting events. The tournament will begin Wednesday in Cleveland at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Big West tournament will also go ahead at the Honda Center in Anaheim, starting Thursday.

Report: Knicks cancel 50th anniversary celebration

The New York Knicks have canceled an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of their 1969-70 NBA championship, according to the New York Post. Walt Frazier, Willis Reed and Bill Bradley were among the players planning to attend the event scheduled for halftime of New York’s March 21 home game against the Golden State Warriors.

According to the report, some former players expressed concern about flying while the outbreak remains uncontained.

Pac-12 closes locker rooms to media at basketball tournament

The Pac-12 announced Tuesday that its basketball tournament will go ahead as planned in Las Vegas, with spectators allowed in the T-Mobile Arena.

However, the conference will follow a similar tactic to the majority of American sports leagues and close its locker rooms to the media at the tournament, as well as increase the number of hand sanitizers available in the arena.

The conference also said it is allowing schools to decide whether or not to travel their bands and spirit squads for the events.

The University of Washington, UCLA and Stanford are among a number of schools that have announced the remainder of classes will be online-only for a significant amount of time.

UCLA, USC bar fans from home games

Despite no confirmed cases on campus, UCLA announced Tuesday that its home athletic events would be “largely spectator-free” until April 10, and that events with more than 100 people will have to be cancelled.

People who are “essential” for safety and managing the events will be the only ones allowed to attend home games.

USC made a similar move, limiting events to “essential” personnel until March 29.

University of Cincinnati cancels spring football game

The University of Cincinnati isn’t taking any chances with its spring football game. Hours after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine recommended that large-scale gatherings not take place in the state for the foreseeable future, the Bearcats announced that the April 10 spring game wouldn’t happen.

"We are always going to put the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes at the forefront of any decisions and will abide by Governor DeWine's recommendations regarding indoor athletics events on campus," athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. "UC Athletics is continuously monitoring COVID-19 in conjunction with our medical staff, University administration, UC's Public Health Response Team and the American Athletic Conference. UC will continue to conduct home events and advise our teams to travel in a safe and responsible manner."

The Cincinnati basketball teams will still play in the AAC tournament. Additionally, the school said that all spring sporting events will be limited to 150 fans in attendance through May 1, 2020.

PGA Tour has no plans to cancel events yet

The PGA Tour hasn’t canceled an event in the United States due to the coronavirus, and doesn’t seem ready to do so just yet.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, speaking Tuesday ahead of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, said that they have formed a task force to monitor developments in the outbreak. However The Players, next week’s Valspar Championship and the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in two weeks are still on as scheduled.

"I think it goes without saying that the health, safety, well-being of our players, our fans, our tournaments, everybody that's involved in our ecosystem is of utmost importance," Monahan said, via ESPN. "This really is about a market-to-market exercise and truly understanding ... local public health officials, local government officials, what's happening on the ground through our tournament directors in every single market where we play."

Monahan was pressed about the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which is set to take place at the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The popular South by Southwest festival was canceled there last week, and the city banned all events with more than 2,500 people through May 1.

“We are fully planning on being in Austin, Texas, for the WGC-Dell Match Play,” Monahan said, via the Tour. “We feel like we have support to continue to move forward with the event, full support. But I would say ... this thing is so dynamic that you just have to go hour-to-hour, day-to-day. But right now … we have every assurance that we’ll be in Austin for the event.”

Philadelphia cautions against large gatherings, which could impact 76ers

Philadelphia city officials have warned citizens to not attend gatherings of more than 5,000 people. While city officials did not single out sporting events in their recommendation, that restriction would impact Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers games.

Philadelphia city officials just announced: they are recommending people do not attend gatherings of more than 5,000 people. For reference, the Wells Fargo Center holds nearly 20,000. — Anna Orso (@anna_orso) March 10, 2020

Ohio asks for no spectators at indoor games

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted that the state is “asking” for no spectators at indoor events beyond the athletes, parents and “others essential to the game.” Outdoor events will continue with no stipulation, he said.

ATHLETICS: For indoor events, we are asking for no events with spectators other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game.



Right now, outdoor events can continue. #COVID19 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020

Through the limiting of large events, our goal is to dramatically slow down the spread of #COVID19 and save lives. Now is the time to take action. #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 10, 2020

The University of Dayton hosts the NCAA men’s First Four from March 17-18 and the men’s MAC tournament takes place in Cleveland from March 12-14. State high school basketball playoffs are underway

Ivy League cancels conference basketball tournaments

The Ivy League conference tournament for men’s and women’s basketball was scheduled to get underway this weekend, but not anymore. The conference announced on Tuesday that both tournaments would be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. The regular season winners, Yale for men and Princeton for women, will now get automatic bids to the NCAA tournament.

Members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams responded with an online petition to reinstate the tournament.

“The hypocrisy of our Ivy League presidents is baffling and alarming,” the petition reads. “We are disappointed and disheartened that they would discriminate against one sport and allow the others to continue to compete. Other conferences, such as the SEC and Pac - 12, are still scheduled to host their men’s basketball championship tournaments.”

The NCAA responded to the decision, noting that schools and conferences “make their own decisions” and that experts had not “advised against holding sporting events.”

NCAA statement on COVID-19 and sporting events: https://t.co/xmf1bwb8eT pic.twitter.com/9vBfBEg23h — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 10, 2020

It released a separate statement later in the day with no new information.

Statement on COVID-19 and NCAA championship events: https://t.co/KAphcvmwjz pic.twitter.com/6a9Yuu0rcQ — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 10, 2020

New York half marathon canceled

Citing COVID-19, New York Road Runner announced on Tuesday that the NYC half marathon scheduled for March 15 has been canceled.

Due to the rapidly developing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the NYC Half, scheduled for Sunday, March 15, and the accompanying Rising New York Road Runners youth event, have been canceled. Learn more here: https://t.co/DHqGHNpYcF pic.twitter.com/gVUp3Cws0T — New York Road Runners (@nyrr) March 10, 2020

MotoGP postpones Grand Prix of the Americas

MotoGP announced on Tuesday that it has decided to postpone the upcoming Grand Prix of the Americas due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The event was to take place on April 3-5 in Austin, Texas. A new date, seven months in the future, has already been chosen, and the race will now begin on November 13, 2020.

NBA, MLB to limit media access

The NBA and MLB are both closing locker room and clubhouse access to media, following in the footsteps of the NHL, which implemented a similar policy last week in an effort to limit exposure.

The NBA has also instructed teams to implement a 6-to-8 foot barrier between players and media members during availability outside of locker rooms.

The NBA has also scheduled an owners meeting on Wednesday to discuss further plans related to the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

According to the report, there are “escalating concerns” among owners that playoff games could be played in arenas without fans.

While Italy — which has been hit hard by COVID-19 — has taken the drastic action of canceling sporting events, there are no such decrees in the U.S.

Wednesday’s NBA meeting amounts to contingency planning in case the spread of the coronavirus warrants further action beyond a league memo encouraging players to limit their physical interaction with fans such as high-fives and autograph requests. The meeting will take place via conference call, per the report.

Should MLB play without fans?

For now, MLB officials say the sport intends to finish spring training and open the season with fans in attendance — while also acknowledging that could change. To better protect the league’s fans, Yahoo Sports MLB reporter Hannah Keyser asks whether MLB should consider barring fans from opening day games and beyond.

“It is an effective infection control mitigation strategy. There's no question about that,” Cameron Wolfe, associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Duke University health system, told Keyser.

On Tuesday, Texas Rangers catcher Robinson Chirinos expressed concern about opening the season against the Mariners in Seattle with Washington having the largest confirmed count of coronavirus cases in the United States.

“I know the season starts in Seattle, and we know how Seattle is right now,” Chirinos told reporters. “That's 2 1/2 weeks from now, so I think we're going to hear some news when we're getting close to opening day. Right now, it's starting the season in Seattle and see what happens in 2 1/2 weeks.”

USOPC postpones media summit of Olympic athletes

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced on Monday that it is postponing a planned summit of athletes in Los Angeles because of coronavirus concerns.

The event previously scheduled for March 15 was going to feature several prominent U.S. athletes including six-time Olympic champion sprinter Allyson Felix, two-time Olympic and World Cup champion soccer player Carli Lloyd and six-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Ryan Lochte. It was an opportunity for athletes to tell their stories to media members in the run-up to the Tokyo games scheduled to start July 24.

“With 136 days to the opening of the Olympic Games, and 168 to the opening of the Paralympic Games, that simply isn’t a risk worth taking,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in a letter to athletes.

Italy suspends sporting events

In the most significant step yet in sports to thwart the spread of the coronavirus, the Italian National Olympic Committee announced on Monday that all domestic sporting events will be suspended until April 3.

The initial plan was for sporting events to take place in empty stadiums through the same date until officials decided on Monday to call them off. The events affected include games in Serie A, the country’s top soccer league.

MMA events postponed

MMA outfit Combate Americas, which touts itself as the “premier Hispanic Mixed Martial Arts sports franchise” announced on Monday that three events scheduled for March will be postponed.

A March 13 event in Tucson, Arizona, a March 20 event in Mexico City and a March 27 event scheduled in San Antonio are all postponed.

This new format will begin on April 3rd. We are postponing our Tucson (March 13th), Mexico City (March 20th) and San Antonio (March 27th) events. — Combate Americas (@combateamericas) March 9, 2020

Champions League to play Round of 16 game with no fans

Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 tie between PSG and Borussia Dortmund will be played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 concerns, the Paris police announced on Monday morning. It will be the second Champions League game to be played without fans, following Tuesday’s upcoming contest between Valencia and Atalanta.

Roxana Maracineanu, the French sports minister, also announced on Monday that games in Ligue 1 will be limited to 1,000 fans in attendance. There was no indication as to when that limitation might be lifted.

Japan’s baseball league to delay opening day

Japan’s professional baseball league, Nippon Professional Baseball, announced on Monday that the start of the 2020 season would be delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’ve decided to postpone the start of the season,” NPB Commissioner Atsushi Saito said during a news conference, via the Japan Times. “We’d like to prioritize playing 143 games with the fans. We will listen to the experts’ advice and we would like to open the season by at least the end of April.”

The J. League, Japan’s top level of professional soccer, will lengthen its current postponement. The league postponed games in late February, but games were scheduled to resume on March 18. After a special task force meeting between NPB and J. League officials, it was decided that the J. League will not resume then and will continue to postpone the resumption of its schedule.

NCAA: ‘Definitely planning’ on running men’s basketball tournament

Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of NCAA Basketball, said on CBS they are “definitely planning” on running the men’s tournament at the 14 chosen sites with fans in attendance. He said they speak with the NCAA advisory panel and Centers for Disease Control daily.

“The guidance we’re getting right now from our experts is that playing without fans is not called for,” Gavitt said.

“At this time, we are definitively planning on running the tournament at all 14 sites with fans, from the First Four in Dayton through the Final Four in Atlanta.”



Sr. Vice President of NCAA Basketball Dan Gavitt discusses the NCAA’s plans in regards to the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/17h6j9QvGM — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 8, 2020

Gavitt said the teams travel charter, by bus and generally in a “controlled environment,” making it easier to keep student-athletes and team personnel safe.

Bahrain Grand Prix will be run without fans

Organizers announced the Bahrain Grand Prix, part of the international Formula 1 calendar, will be run without spectators. The race is scheduled for March 20-22.

"Balancing the welfare of supporters and race goers is a tremendous responsibility," organizers said. "But to ensure that neither the sport, nor its global supporter base, is unduly impacted, the race weekend itself will still go ahead as a televised event."

Bahrain has worked to make sure the race would go on, per the BBC. The immigration and health authorities have requested name and flight data from all F1 personnel, media, broadcasters and others who have been to or gone through the impacted countries in the two weeks before the race.

NHL to close locker rooms to media; will others follow?

According to reports from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman and ESPN’s Emily Kaplan, beginning Saturday, the NHL will close locker rooms to reporters and alter its postgame media availability format in an attempt to curtail the spread of the virus.

Starting today, @NHL will close dressing rooms to media, on recommendation of Centers for Disease Control (@CDCgov) in effort to stop the spread of coronavirus. NBA, MLB + MLS are expected to follow. Media availabilities will be conducted in formal press conference area. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2020

Friedman also reported that other major North American sports leagues are expected to follow the CDC’s recommendation. However, neither the NBA nor MLB nor MLS has announced any changes to media procedures as of Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. An MLB spokesman told Yahoo Sports’ Hannah Keyser that the league, “at this time,” has “not made changes to our media access procedures.”

“We are also discussing additional measures internally and with other Leagues. At this time, we have not made changes to our media access procedures, and we will advise if we determine to take such steps.” — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) March 7, 2020

The NBA, meanwhile, is “having discussions” about potential precautionary adjustments to its procedures, but has “not made any final decisions,” a source with knowledge of the situation told Yahoo Sports’ Henry Bushnell.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass issued the following statement:

“In consultation with infectious disease and public health experts, we’re discussing with other sports leagues options to protect the health of everyone in our buildings, including those typically in our locker rooms. As always, we’re committed to providing appropriate media access.”

MLS did not respond to a request for comment.

IIHF cancels 2020 Women’s World Championship

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the 2020 Women’s World Championship due to the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

The tournament had been scheduled for March 31 through April 10 in Canada, with Nova Scotian cities Halifax and Truro sharing host duties.

The United States women have won the past five IIHF titles, and were set to participate again along with nine other nations.

NCAA announces strategy ahead of tournament

With the NCAA tournament approaching, the NCAA released a statement on Friday that it does not plan to cancel events under the recommendation of an advisory panel consisting of medical experts.

“The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel recognizes the fluidity of COVID-19 and its impact on hosting events in a public space,” the statement reads. “The panel members believe that we need to better understand COVID-19 while continuing to work with local, state and federal health authorities such as the CDC. ...

“At present the panel is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”

NCAA executives, however, are studying several options for the tournament.

From the New York Times:

A narrowed list of playing sites is one option N.C.A.A. executives are studying as the association prepares for the tournaments, which are among the marquee events in American sports and are scheduled in dozens of cities in the coming weeks. Executives and medical experts are also considering other possibilities, including holding games without spectators and proceeding normally but with enhanced efforts to promote public health, such as hand sanitizer stations. “We’re playing out every possible scenario, ranging from ‘OK, we’re full-go’ to modified-go to ‘Are we playing a game and we’re certain that everyone in the arena is clean and there won’t be any public?’” Brian Hainline, the N.C.A.A.’s chief medical officer, said on Saturday. He said it was “hard to imagine” the tournaments being canceled.

The coronavirus looms large as the NCAA tournament approaches. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The Big Ten also released a statement on Saturday saying its men’s basketball tournament – March 11-15 in Indianapolis – would be “held as scheduled.”

Johns Hopkins bans fans

Meanwhile Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore announced on Thursday that the Division III basketball games it’s scheduled to host on Friday and Saturday will be played in an empty arena, the first known case of fans being barred from a sporting event in the United States.

“In light of Maryland's recently confirmed cases of COVID-19, and based on CDC guidance for large gatherings, we have determined that it is prudent to hold this tournament without spectators,” a statement read.

The first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland were announced on Thursday.

Stanford establishes crowd limits

Stanford University has established its own protocol for home sporting events with a plan to reduce crowds. The school announced on Thursday that it plans to limit crowds to around 1/3 of capacity at 10 of its host venues as a precautionary measure “to allow fans the opportunity for social distancing.”

Ligue 1 soccer game in France postponed

On Friday, Ligue 1 — France’s top soccer league — announced that Saturday’s game between champion Paris St. Germain and RC Strasbourg in Strasbourg will be postponed.

According to Reuters, France has seen 613 cases of COVID-19, resulting in nine deaths. Strasbourg's Alsace region is one of the country’s hardest-hit areas.

"Following a decree by the Bas-Rhin prefecture regarding the spread of the coronavirus, the game between Strasbourg and Paris St. Germain is postponed to a later date," the league announced in a statement.

NBA players are being encouraged to limit physical interaction with fans. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

NBA doctors to meet Monday, league cautions players

NBA team doctors and trainers will hold a conference call on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, where they’ll discuss the next steps amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NBA team doctors and trainers will have a conference call on Monday morning to discuss next steps with coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2020

The league also informed teams that they should have plans in place by Tuesday, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

NBA has informed teams that all should have guidelines for coronavirus in place by March 10, such as:

- Arrangement with infectious disease specialist

- Facility that could conduct testing

- Plan to limit team and arena staff



Teams also encouraged to limit traveling party. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2020

On Monday, the NBA reportedly sent a memo to players urging caution with fan interactions. Players were advised to shun high-fives for fist bumps and limit handling pens, balls and other items provided by fans for autograph requests.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors encouraged fans who felt sick to remain at home for their Saturday game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Otherwise, the league is operating as usual while acknowledging that it’s monitoring advancements in the news.

“The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount,” a Feb. 29 statement reads. “We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely.”

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the league sent a memo to teams asking them to prepare to play games without fans in attendance and to identify the “essential staff” that would need to be present for those games, should it be necessary in the near future.

NBA has been sending several informational memos to teams in order to prepare for whatever develops from coronavirus situation. A reminder of existing rules regarding postponement or cancellations of games was provided Friday night. https://t.co/17ac6wSiDt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2020

Meanwhile, the scheduled debut of the Basketball Africa League has been delayed. A collaboration between the NBA and basketball’s international governing body FIBA, BAL was scheduled to tip on March 13 in Dakar, Senegal.

The 12-team league’s debut is now pending after a second confirmed case of the coronavirus in Senegal.

“Following the recommendation of the Senegalese government regarding the escalating health concerns related to the coronavirus, the BAL’s inaugural season will be postponed,” BAL president Amadou Gallo Fall wrote in a March 3 statement. “I am disappointed we are not able to tip off this historic league as scheduled but look forward to the highly-anticipated launch of the BAL at a later date.”

For now, the Tokyo games are schedule to move forward as planned. (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

IOC: Tokyo Olympics will go on as scheduled

The state of the Olympic games in Tokyo is one of the most-watched stories in sports. As of now, the International Olympic Committee is confident that the games will start as scheduled on July 24.

IOC president Thomas Bach encouraged athletes to prepare as normal as he spoke to reporters on March 3 from an executive conference at IOC headquarters Lausanne, Switzerland.

“I would like to encourage all the athletes to continue their preparation for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 with great confidence and with full steam,” Bach said.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams attempted to allay speculation from Tokyo organizers that the games could be delayed, insisting that they will start on schedule.

“We've made a decision,” Adams said. “And the decision is that the games go ahead.”

Japan’s Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto suggested earlier that day that a postponement later in 2020 was on the table.

“The IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they are not held during 2020,” Hashimoto told the nation’s parliament. “This can be interpreted to mean the games can be postponed as long as they are held during the calendar year.”

Meanwhile, organizers in Greece are moving forward with the flame-lighting ceremony that takes place each Olympic year. The Greek Olympic committee announced on Tuesday that the March 12 ceremony will go on as planned with the intention of passing the torch to Tokyo organizers on March 19.

MLB creates task force, encourages autograph limitations

With spring training in full force, Major League Baseball created a coronavirus task force and took a similar stance as the NBA, encouraging players to limit physical interaction with fans seeking autographs.

Otherwise, it’s business as usual for MLB, with no cancelations or postponements on the horizon.

A recommendation from a March 3 MLB memo:

Players avoid taking balls and pens directly from fans to sign autographs — a suggestion that will be fleshed out in training materials the league intends to send to teams — and opt against handshakes.

According to the memo, some teams have restricted access to reporters and scouts from Iran, Italy and South Korea — countries that have been hit hard by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Pirates used an off day at spring training to sanitize clubhouse facilities out of “an overabundance of caution.”

“In an effort to be as proactive as possible and perhaps in an overabundance of caution, we took advantage of our scheduled off day to professionally sanitize and deep clean LECOM Park,” Pirates vice president of communications Brian Warecki said on March 3, via ESPN. “We will continue to actively consider other efforts that we can implement to help maintain a healthy environment for our fans, players and staff.”

Cristiano Ronaldo will play Serie A games in empty stadiums. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Italy bars fans from sporting events

Italy is one of the world’s hardest-hit countries, with 3,858 cases and 148 deaths as of Friday, according to CNN. In turn, the nation is implementing one of the most drastic strategies to combat the spread of the coronavirus, banning fans from all sporting events in the country until at least April 3.

The Italian government made the announcement on March 4 alongside a decision to close all of the nation’s schools and universities until March 15.

Among other events, the decision will impact games in Serie A, the nation’s top soccer league that features teams like Inter Milan and Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo’s club. Serie A games were initially postponed before the decision to play resume play in front of empty stadiums.

The Six Nations men’s and women’s rugby matches scheduled for March in Rome will also be played without fans present. It is an an international event that would normally draw thousands of fans from other countries.

The coronavirus scare also threatened to halt a number of cycling events scheduled in Italy.

More from Yahoo Sports: