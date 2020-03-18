Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Global cases stand at nearly 215,000

According to Johns Hopkins University figures, 8,732 people have died, while 214,894 have been confirmed as having contracted the virus. The institution believes 83,313 people have recovered.

Pandemic ‘like a nuclear explosion’

The archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, said the initial impact would be huge, but that the fallout would be long-lasting and transformative. Welby also said the UK government must not make the mistake of focusing its efforts to mitigate the outbreak’s economic effects on the UK’s big cities at the expense of smaller communities.

UK to double military response force

The British army will significantly increase the number of personnel available to help deal with the outbreak. The Ministry of Defence said an extra 10,000 personnel would be added to the 10,000 already available to form a support force.

Pakistan and Costa Rica announce first deaths

Two announcements in quick succession came from Pakistan, where official figures count 260 infections. Later, the Central American nation announced an 87-year-old man had died.

US cases pass 7,000

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that, besides the 7,038 cases, 97 people had died. At about the same time, Mario Diaz-Balart – a Republican congressman representing Florida – revealed he had tested positive. “I’m feeling much better. However, it’s important that everyone take this seriously,” he said.

Tasmania cuts itself off from rest of Australia

The Australian island state decided to shut its border with the rest of the country in a bid to stop the spread of the virus within its community.

UK orders school closures as more deaths announced

The education secretary, Gavin Williamson, told the Commons that schools would not reopen after Friday for most pupils, but said the most vulnerable children and those of key workers, such as NHS staff, would still be able to go in.

The news came after it emerged the death toll in the country had surged to 104 as it was confirmed 32 more people had died in England. NHS England said the patients were aged between 59 and 94 and all had underlying health conditions.

Italian death toll in largest one-day increase

A further 475 people died – the most in a single day since the outbreak began, according to the latest figures from the civil protection agency. In total, the death toll from the virus in the country, the worst affected in Europe, has now reached 2,978 – an increase of 19%, Reuters reported. A single area – Lombardy – saw 319 deaths, two sources with access to the data told the Reuters news agency.

First death in sub-Saharan Africa

Burkina Faso announced its first death, which is also the first known fatality in sub-Saharan Africa. The country has confirmed 27 cases and it is suspected that at least 200 more people have the disease.