Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Trump claims to be on dubious anti-virus drug

The US president, who has repeatedly touted the malaria medicine hydroxychloroquine despite studies suggesting it is of little or no benefit to Covid-19 patients and could even put them in greater danger, claims to be taking it as a preemptive measure.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Trump made the comments as he attacked the credibility of a whistleblower who has publicly testified about internal pressure to endorse the drug as an effective coronavirus treatment.

Official data highlight pandemic’s wealth inequities

Some areas of New York City have seen death rates nearly 15 times higher than others, according to data released by New York City’s health department, showing the disproportionate toll taken on poorer communities.

For the first time, the data shows a breakdown on the number of deaths in each of the city’s more than 60 ZIP codes.

EU recovery fund welcomed

The president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde, and the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, both applaud the Franco-German suggestion for a €500bn (£447bn) recovery fund.

Lagarde calls the proposal “ambitious, targeted and welcome”, while Sánchez says it is a “positive step in the right direction”. “Now it’s time for [the] EU to put forward a proper financial package. We should keep moving forward,” Sánchez adds.

Known global death toll exceeds 317,000

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, at least 4,782,539 people have been infected and at least 317,566 are known to have died since the pandemic began. By far the worst affected nation is the US, where at least 90,194 people are known to have perished.

Qatar imposes 11-day lockdown

Qatar will close all shops and halt all commercial activities from 19 to 30 May, state news agency QNA reports, citing a decision by Qatar’s cabinet. The closure excludes pharmacies, food supply stores and food deliveries.

Story continues

Prominent South Sudanese figure test positive

South Sudan’s vice-president, Riek Machar, and his wife Angelina Teny have both tested positive, his office says. It adds that some of his office staff and bodyguards have also tested positive.

Italy suffers lowest daily death toll since early March

Italy registers 99 more deaths on Monday, the lowest daily rate since early March, and 451 new infections, down by more than 200 since Sunday.

There is also a significant fall in new infections in Lombardy, the region worst affected by the virus, from 326 on Sunday to 175 on Monday.

Belgium suffers deadliest April since second world war

A total of 14,790 people died in April in Belgium – the worst toll since the country was under Nazi occupation in the 1940s, according to a study. The total is substantially higher than the normal April death toll, which is usually fewer than 9,000 people, researchers from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) find.

UK confirms 160 more deaths

The country’s Department of Health and Social Care releases its latest daily figures, which show a further 160 deaths, taking the total to 34,796.