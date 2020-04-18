Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Spain’s PM to ask for extension of lockdown to 9 May

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, said he would ask parliament for a third 15-day extension of the lockdown imposed to curb one of the world’s worst outbreaks of coronavirus, taking the restrictions up to 9 May.

Sanchez said he wanted to relax restrictions on children, who would be allowed out of their homes after 27 April, though that allowance would be “limited and subject to conditions to avoid contagion”. He did not go into further details.

Restrictions to be lifted in some US states

Donald Trump, the US president, said Texas and Vermont will allow certain businesses to reopen on Monday while still observing coronavirus-related precautions, and Montana will begin lifting restrictions on Friday.

Some state governors have warned that they will not act prematurely to reopen their economies until there is more testing for the virus, however. Business leaders have also told Trump the country needs to have widespread testing in place before their companies can return to normal operations.

Turkey’s coronavirus cases overtake Iran to become highest in Middle East

Turkey’s confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 82,329, Fahrettin Koca, the country’s health minister, said. It has overtaken neighbouring Iran for the first time to register the highest total in the Middle East.

An increase of 3,783 cases in the last 24 hours also pushed Turkey’s confirmed tally within a few hundred of China, where coronavirus first emerged.

Koca said 121 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,890.



Morocco has extended its lockdown measures by another month

Morocco will extend lockdown measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus for another month until 20 May, the government said.

The decision was made by the government council as the number of confirmed cases rose to 2,685, including 137 deaths and 314 recoveries.

Lockdown conditions imposed on 20 March mean people are only allowed to go out to buy food or medicine and to staff some key jobs. Morocco has made wearing masks mandatory with those who fail to do so risking jail terms and fines.

France reports 642 more coronavirus deaths as country’s toll hits 19,323

France registered 642 more deaths from coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total to 19,323, the fourth-highest tally in the world, although the number of people in hospital declined for a fourth day running.

France’s public health authority said the total number of people in intensive care units also fell for the 10th day in a row, to 5,833 – the lowest level since 31 March.