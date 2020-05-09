Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Russia hit by 10,000 new cases as total infections near 200,000

Russia has been hit with more than 10,000 new Covid-19 cases in the last day, as the country approaches nearly 200,000 confirmed infections and lockdown measures continue.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The country’s coronavirus taskforce confirmed that 104 people had died overnight, bringing the nation’s death toll from the disease to 1,827.

On Saturday, the total number of confirmed cases in Russia reached 198,676 after 10,817 new infections were recorded. It is a slightly higher rise than the previous day, when there were 10,699 new cases. Russia’s coronavirus cases overtook France and Germany this week to become the fifth highest total in the world.

Lagos could be put on lockdown again after social distancing rules disregarded

Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, could return to lockdown if residents continue to ignore social distancing rules, its governor warned on Saturday.

The city emerged on Monday from a five-week stay-at-home order that had left the city’s large number of poor struggling to make ends meet. But since the easing of the restrictions, people have been seen thronging markets and banks despite orders to avoid mass gatherings.

UK death toll rises by 346 as coastguard warns lockdown flouters

The UK death toll has risen by 346 to 31,587 across all settings, while 215,260 have tested positive, an increase of 3,896 cases on Friday. Meanwhile, the coastguard recorded the highest number of incidents in one day since the lockdown began as people “ignored” the government’s message to stay at home. The coastguard said there were 97 incidents on Friday, 54% more than the average of 63 recorded for the previous month.

Indonesia records biggest daily increase in infections

Indonesia has reported its biggest daily increase in infections, with 533 new confirmed cases, taking the total to 13,645.

Story continues

But with Indonesia’s low testing rate criticised by medical experts, the number of infections in the country – which has the fourth biggest population in the world – is feared to be far higher than official figures show.

Achmad Yurianto, a health ministry official, said 16 more people had died from the disease, taking the total to 959, while 2,607 had recovered. Nearly 108,700 people had been tested as of Saturday, he added, and he urged Indonesians to continue obeying stay-at-home orders.

Germany’s plans to restart football suffer setback

Germany’s plans to restart competitive football next Saturday suffered an early setback after the entire Dynamo Dresden team were placed in a two-week quarantine following two positive coronavirus tests among the players.

The Bundesliga 2 club announced on their website that tests taken on Friday had revealed two new positive cases and local health authorities had ordered the team into quarantine. Dresden were scheduled to play Hannover 96 next Sunday in their first game back following the stoppage caused by the outbreak.