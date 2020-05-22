Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Global known death toll passes 335,000

According to researchers at Johns Hopkins University, at least 5,180,982 people have become infected, while at least 336,404 have died around the world. The figures, which are based on official releases and media reports, are likely to significantly underestimate the true scale of the pandemic.

South America is now pandemic’s centre – WHO

South America has become a new centre of the pandemic, with Brazil hardest-hit, while cases are rising in some African countries that so far have a relatively low death toll, the World Health Organization says.

“In a sense, South America has become a new epicentre for the disease,” Dr Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergencies expert, says. He adds that Brazil is “clearly the most affected”.

Police spoke to Downing Street adviser after trip during lockdown

In the UK, police have spoken to the prime minister’s key adviser Dominic Cummings about breaching the government’s lockdown rules after he was seen in Durham, 264 miles from his London home, despite having had symptoms of coronavirus.

Officers approached him days after he was seen rushing out of Downing Street when the prime minister tested positive for the virus at the end of March, a joint investigation by the Guardian and the Mirror finds.

Peru extends state of emergency

Peru extends its state of emergency until the end of June with only a very partial lifting of its lockdown as infections continue to climb despite more than two months of confinement.

Peru is the second-worst affected Latin American country, with more than 111,000 cases and a death toll of 3,148, according to official figures.

Iceland to lower national emergency rating

Iceland is set to lower its national emergency rating on Monday, as authorities say there are just two people left in isolation waiting to recover from their infections. Iceland has recorded 1,803 confirmed cases; 10 people have died and 1,791 have recovered.

80 million infants may have missed out on routine vaccines

About 80 million infants may have missed out on vaccines for diseases including diphtheria, measles and polio as a result of the disruption to healthcare services caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization says.

According to data collected by the WHO and its partners, the provision of routine immunisations for children under the age of one has been hindered in at least 68 countries, causing disruption to vaccine programmes not seen since their inception in the 1970s.

660,000 forced to flee homes since UN’s ceasefire call

Fighting has forced 660,000 people to flee their homes since the UN secretary general called for a global ceasefire to focus on handling the pandemic, an NGO says.

António Guterres reiterated his call for an end to conflict this week. But the Norwegian Refugee Council says that the UN security council has failed to provide leadership for ceasefires, peace talks or protection of civilians during the pandemic.

UK orders quarantines for new arrivals

Two-week quarantines will be imposed on new arrivals to the UK from 8 June, with a £1,000 fine awaiting anyone who breaches the measure. The home secretary, Priti Patel, announced that mandatory self-isolation would not apply to people coming from Ireland, medics tackling Covid-19 and seasonal agricultural workers.