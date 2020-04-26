Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Global deaths pass 200,000

The number of confirmed deaths in the coronavirus pandemic increased to 203,670 on Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

WHO warns against ‘immunity passports’

The World Health Organization has warned against offering “immunity passports” for recovered patients, which are being considered in various countries as a possible tool to allow a gradual reopening of the economy.

In a scientific briefing note, the WHO said: “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

Italy daily death toll at lowest since mid-March

Deaths from coronavirus in Italy rose by 260 on Sunday, 155 less than on Saturday, and the lowest day-to-day increase since 14 March. The death toll now stands at 26,644, while the number of people who have recovered has risen to 64,928.

Spain’s daily death toll falls below 300

Spain’s daily death toll dropped below 300 for the first time in weeks as it partially relaxed the lockdown. On Sunday, children aged under 14 were allowed outside to exercise for the first time since mid-March.

UK reports lowest daily death toll rise since end of March

The daily rise in the death toll in the UK announced on Sunday was the lowest since the end of March. The number of deaths in UK hospitals from coronavirus rose to 20,732, an increase of 413 in the last 24 hours.

New York state daily death toll down

The daily Covid-19 death toll in New York state was markedly lower on Sunday than it was on Saturday, with officials recording 367 fatalities, compared with 437 a day earlier.

India’s PM urges citizens to abide by the lockdown

Narendra Modi gave a radio address to urge the country’s 1.3 billion citizens to strictly comply with the nationwide lockdown, as the number of confirmed cases increased steadily despite the month-long curfew.

Iran’s daily death toll falls to lowest level in weeks

Officials in Iran, the worst-hit country in the Middle East, said there were 60 deaths from the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 5,710.

Beijing’s city government bans ‘uncivilised’ behaviour

The new set of regulations to improve public hygiene and combat the coronavirus include a ban on behaviour such as not covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

Russia’s coronavirus tally of cases passes 80,000

The country reported 6,361 new cases on Sunday. Sixty-six people died with the virus in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 747, Russia’s official crisis response centre said.