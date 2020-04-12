Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Composite: Getty

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

Global death toll approaches 110,000

The global death toll has reached 109,823, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. More than 1.78m people have been officially diagnosed with Covid-19 worldwide.

Easter celebrated without congregations

Pope Francis departed with centuries of tradition and livestreamed his Easter Sunday mass to allow the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics to celebrate their holiest holiday. In a strikingly political speech, the pope said he hoped that rivalries from before the second world war “do not regain force” as a result of the pandemic. The pope said the European Union faced an “epochal challenge, on which will depend not only its future but that of the whole world”.

Infection rate in Spain continues to slow

Spain’s death toll rose to 16,972 on Sunday – a daily rise of 619 – but there are signs that the country’s strict lockdown appears to be paying off. It remains a global hotspot for the virus, with the highest total of confirmed cases in Europe.

Lockdown widens in Israel

Tight restrictions on movement came into force in Jerusalem, where predominantly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas have been hit disproportionately by the virus, in part because influential rabbis were slow to shut synagogues and religious seminaries.

Boost to WHO funding

Britain has pledged £200m to the World Health Organization and charities to assist containment in vulnerable countries.

Isolation could be extended for vulnerable

Elderly people may have to be kept isolated until the end of the year to protect them from the coronavirus, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen has said.