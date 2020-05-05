Coronavirus latest: at a glance

Key developments in the global coronavirus outbreak today include:

UK coronavirus death toll highest in Europe

New figures place the UK’s coronavirus death toll higher than that of any other European country. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said 29,648 deaths with Covid-19 mentioned on death certificates had occurred in England by 27 April. Reuters calculates that, when figures from the rest of the UK are accounted for, the total stands at 32,313.

Israel claims ‘significant breakthrough’ in Covid-19 treatment

Israel’s defence minister, Naftali Bennett, has claimed researchers in the country have made a significant breakthrough in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Bennett said the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) had developed antibodies that “can neutralise [coronavirus] inside carriers’ bodies”.

Afghanistan confirms highest one-day rise in Covid-19 infections

Afghanistan has announced its highest one-day rise of new Covid-19 infections. A total of 330 new Covid-19 patients were confirmed overnight in the war-torn country. Five deaths have also been recorded, pushing the total number of infections to 3,224 and the death toll to 95.

Uganda begins loosening strict lockdown

Uganda began to loosen one of Africa’s strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns on Tuesday after the president, Yoweri Museveni, declared the infection “tamed”. Museveni announced in a televised address late on Monday: “We have somehow tamed the virus. It is high time we … start slowly and carefully to open up, but without undoing our achievements.”

Saudi Arabia allows businesses to terminate contracts and cut salaries

Saudi Arabia has given private businesses the green light to cut salaries by 40% and terminate employment contracts, citing economic hardships caused by the pandemic. The measures, which take effect immediately, allow for employees to be laid off after six months of reduced salaries – the effect of which is set to slash household incomes.

Spain reports third consecutive day with fewer than 200 deaths

Spain has reported 185 new deaths in 24 hours, meaning that the overall toll has risen to 25,613 from 25,428. It marks the third consecutive day Spain’s increase in confirmed coronavirus deaths has been below 200.